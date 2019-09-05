Husband Allegedly Lay in Wait to Kill Missing Conn. Mom in Garage, Had Her Body in His Truck

Image zoom Fotis Dulos; Jennifer Dulos New Canaan Police Department/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Farber Family

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos was allegedly “lying in wait” for her on the morning she vanished — and transported her body in a worker’s truck, Connecticut State Police allege in an explosive new arrest warrant.

The blood of Jennifer, 50, was found in the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck Fotis Dulos, 51, allegedly drove on May 24, the day she disappeared, the 38-page arrest warrant states.

During police questioning, Fotis’s girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, allegedly admitted that she believed Fotis had the truck washed after Jennifer disappeared because Jennifer’s body had been in there.

Released Wednesday night, the warrant obtained by PEOPLE provides new details and the most thorough accounting to date of what police believe happened before and after Jennifer was presumably killed on the morning of May 24.

RELATED: ‘I’m Afraid of My Husband’: What Missing Conn. Mom Said About Estranged Spouse in Divorce Papers

The release of the warrant came hours after Fotis was arrested for a second time in connection with the disappearance of his wife, who hasn’t been seen since May.

He was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, the warrant states.

He was taken into custody and released hours later on a $500,000 bond.

Back in June, Fotis and Troconis were arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance. They were each released on a $500,000 bond.

Fotis has not yet entered a plea for the new charges. He entered a plea of not guilty to the original charges in June. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.

Troconis’s attorney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. She entered a plea of not guilty to the original charges in June.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Fotis Dulos’s attorney Norm Pattis said, “It sounds like the state is trying to convince itself that Fotis is responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance. When and if the state decides it can prove its case, we will welcome the chance to meet the case in open court.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

When Fotis appears in court, he will plead not guilty to the new charges, Pattis told reporters on Wednesday, CNN reports.

Asked how he felt about the new charges, Fotis said, “It’s an exhausting fight,” he said. “I love my children. That’s about it.”

Bombshell Accusations

For the first time, the warrant lays out a detailed timeline of what investigators believe happened the day Jennifer was allegedly murdered at the hands of her estranged husband.

Jennifer moved to New Canaan with her five children in 2017 after learning that her husband had allegedly been having an affair with Troconis for more than a year.

The two fought bitterly in court over their divorce and the custody of their children.

RELATED: Estranged Conn. Husband Arrested for 2nd Time in Case of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos

In her divorce filing, she said she feared for her life. Fotis has denied the accusations.

On the day Jennifer vanished, police allege that Fotis drove a Toyota truck belonging to his employee, Pawel Gumienny, to New Canaan.

Surveillance footage shows the Toyota parked at 7:57 a.m. May 24 in a dirt turnout 100 feet from where Jennifer’s Suburban was found abandoned hours later, the warrant states.

Fotis left his cell phone at home in his office, even though he routinely carried it and used it as his primary business and personal contact, the warrant says.

At 8:05 a.m., surveillance footage shows Jennifer driving home in her Suburban after bringing the children to school that morning. Authorities believe this is the “last known photograph of Jennifer alive,” the warrant says.

“At the time this footage was recorded,” the warrant alleges, “Dulos is believed to have been lying in wait at [her residence] for his wife to return home.

“The crime and clean-up are believed to have occurred between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.,” the warrant states.

Blood was found on the floor of the garage of Jennifer’s home, authorities said previously.

They said they believed “a serious physical assault” had taken place in the garage and that Jennifer “was the suspected victim.”

At 10:25 a.m., Jennifer’s Suburban, which Fotis was allegedly driving, was shown leaving her street, the warrant says. The Suburban was “carrying the body of Jennifer Dulos and a number of other items associated with the clean-up, which occurred in the garage of this residence,” it alleges.

Cellular data obtained from Jennifer’s cellphone “is consistent with the phone moving from [her home] to Lapham Road,” where her car was found abandoned, the warrant alleges.

The warrant doesn’t state exactly how authorities believe Fotis allegedly killed his wife and disposed of her body.

At 11:12 a.m., the Toyota — with Fotis allegedly at the wheel — is seen on surveillance footage driving northbound on the Merritt Parkway, the warrant states.

Gumienny was “shocked” to learn that his truck was spotted in New Canaan on the date of the crime, the warrant says.

Authorities say he is not a suspect. Gumienny’s phone data shows he was at home during the time police believe the alleged murder took place, the warrant states.

The Telltale Toyota

After returning home to Farmington, Fotis lied to Gumienny about why he had to keep the Toyota for a couple more days, the warrant states.

Without telling Gumienny, Fotis replaced the passenger and driver’s seats of the Toyota.

He later told Gumienny to use seats from his Porsche Cayenne to replace the seats that he had put into the truck — and to refer to the seats in future conversations as “hardware,” the warrant states.

He told Gumienny to get rid of the original seats, because he feared that police might find “a hair” that might have been left behind after he went to Jennifer’s home on Mother’s Day, the warrant says.

But, Gumienny kept the seats Fotis removed and later gave them to investigators, who found a “bloodlike substance” with Jennifer’s DNA on the seat of the Toyota, the warrant states.

On June 6, surveillance video shows Fotis bringing the Toyota to a car wash where he is seen placing a white plastic garbage bag in a trash bin on the sidewalk, the warrant states.

He is then seen retrieving a smaller item which is obscured by the truck and placing it in the bin.

During this time, Troconis is driving a rented black Chevrolet Yukon, which Fotis drives when he goes to a local bank to withdraw $500 from an ATM, which he uses to pay for the detailing of the Toyota.

Alibi Scripts

Fotis allegedly wrote a “script” of what to tell police, which investigators found at his house soon after Jennifer vanished, the warrant states.

Troconis told police that she lied to them when she said that she and Dulos took a shower the morning of May 24, it alleges. She said she was sticking to the “script” Dulos told her to follow, it states.

On the night of May 24, cameras captured the image of a man matching Fotis’s description driving in Hartford and placing “multiple garage bags into various trash receptacles,” authorities said previously

Investigators found clothing with Jennifer’s blood on it, they said.