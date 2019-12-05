Jenna Jameson Says She Is Safe After Sailor Opens Fire 'Right Next Door' at the Pearl Harbor Base

Image zoom Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jenna Jameson is safe after a shooting happened near her new Hawaii home.

The former adult film star, 45, revealed to her followers on Wednesday that she lives “right next door” to where the fatal shooting occurred at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard earlier in the day, which has left at two victims dead and one injured.

Despite her close proximity, Jameson confirmed that she and her 2-year-old daughter Batel Lu were safe. (It is unclear if her fiancé Lior Bitton, whom she shares Batel with, was home at the time of the incident.)

“Shooting right next door to me at Pearl Harbor… we are safe. Prayers for the victims,” she wrote.

Shooting right next door to me at Pearl Harbor… we are safe. Prayers for the victims 😕 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) December 5, 2019

Jameson also opened up about the scary incident on her Instagram Stories, posting a similar message about her and her daughter’s safety beneath a red screen.

“A mass shooting just happened next door to us at Pearl Harbor. Me and Batelli are safe. Prayers for the victims,” she wrote, adding a sad face emoji.

Jameson then recorded the scene from her high-rise Hawaii condo, which showed several military helicopters flying in the air above the ocean and near Pearl Harbor.

“So, lots of military around where we are,” she said in the clip, as she zoomed her camera on the aircraft. “As you know, we live right next door to Pearl Harbor that just had the mass shooting, as you can see we have lots of military happening.”

“So Pearl Harbor is right there,” she continued, panning the camera towards the naval shipyard. “And I guess it’s surrounded by SWAT. I guess three people have died, four people were shot? Super sad that it’s so close to home.”

Image zoom Military helicopters flying over the ocean Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Image zoom Jameson's view of Pearl Harbor Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jameson recently moved to Hawaii with Bitton and their daughter, telling her Instagram followers in June that the decision was a result of her desire to have Batel “grow up with nature and a simpler life than LA.”

“It’s so hard to pull the trigger sometimes. We decided it was time. Moving to Hawaii was paramount to me because Batel is getting older,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “Life is so short and I’m so glad we took the plunge.”

A spokesperson for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday that a United States sailor opened fire on three Department of Defense civilian workers before fatally shooting himself.

The Honolulu Fire Department told PEOPLE that they received a report of an active shooter or shooters on the base at 2:37 p.m., and had arrived on the scene by 2:44 p.m. with six units and 22 fire department personnel.

Two of the three workers sadly succumbed to their injuries and died, Commander Rob Chadwick announced during a press conference.

The surviving victim, a 36-year-old male, is currently at Queens Medical Center in “guarded condition,” which is between critical and serious condition, a hospital spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

The active service sailor is also dead after turning the gun on himself.

“Base security and Navy investigative services are currently investigating,” the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Twitter account stated. “The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.”