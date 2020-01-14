14-Year-Old Girl From Top N.Y.C. Schools Disappears After Getting into Subway Station Last Week

Image zoom Jenna Hospedales NYPD

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Brooklyn last week, and was last seen entering a subway station.

The New York Police Department confirms Jenna Hospedales was last seen at about 3:15 p.m. on January 9, descending into the G train station at Fulton Street and South Elliot Place.

At this point, detectives do not believe she was abducted.

Jenna is described as African American, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 118 lbs. She has a thin build, brown eyes, a dark complexion and black hair.

When she was last seen, Hospedales was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Jenna routinely took the G train after classes at Brooklyn Tech High School, one of the city’s most selective public high schools, where she is a freshman.

WCBS spoke to Jenna’s mother, Jennelle Hospedales, on Sunday.

“I hope she comes home,” Jennelle Hospedales said. “That’s all I want. I just want my baby home.”

Jenna’s cousin, Crystal Hospedales, also spoke to WCBS.

“She is not a child who is super on social media. She’s not a child that dates. She’s not a child that has a wild side. She has never left home, so we are extremely concerned,” Crystal Hospedales said.

Police ask that you call the NYPD’s 77th Precinct at (718) 735-0611 if you have any information about Jenna’s whereabouts.