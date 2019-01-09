Man Accused of Killing Temple U. Student Admits Moving Body to His Mom’s House in Plastic Container

The Pennsylvania man accused of murdering a Temple University student has pleaded guilty to several of the charges against him — but continues to deny killing her.

The trail for Joshua Hupperterz, 30, commenced on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hupperterz, according to CBS Philadelphia, entered guilty pleas for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He still contends he did nothing to harm Jenna Burleigh, 22, who was reported missing by her father on Sept. 1, 2017 — and that his roommate was the killer.

Philly.com reports that Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell told jurors the evidence the prosecution plans to present at trial will prove what started as a consensual act quickly turned fatal when Burleigh refused to have anal sex with Hupperterz.

RELATED: Jenna Burleigh: Man Charged in Death of Temple Student

Prosecutors allege Hupperterz beat and strangled Burleigh, who died from the combined effects of strangulation and blunt trauma.

Not long into their investigation, Philadelphia police uncovered surveillance footage from Aug. 31 showing Burleigh leaving a pub abutting the Temple campus with Hupperterz, who is a former Temple student.

Under questioning by police, Hupperterz allegedly admitted to certain “elements of the crime,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan said at a news conference following his arrest.

Joshua Hupperterz

Police have never implicated the roommate, according to NBC News, and have never pursued charges against him.

Hupperterz allegedly killed Burleigh in his Philadelphia apartment before stuffing her body into a plastic storage container. He then allegedly moved the body to his mother’s home before later transporting it to his grandmother’s residence in the Pocono Mountains, where it was eventually found by detectives.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police allegedly found blood evidence and large quantities of drugs inside Hupperterz’s residence.

RELATED: Suspect Allegedly Transported Slain Temple U. Student’s Dead Body in a Lyft Vehicle

Prosecutors said Tuesday Burleigh attempted to defend herself with a knife, but that Hupperterz allegedly snatched the weapon from her, stabbing her with before wrapping his hands around her neck.

If convicted, state mandate dictates he receive a sentence of life in prison.