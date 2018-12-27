Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband Charged After She Filmed Him Towing Someone Else's Truck

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has reportedly been charged with vehicle tampering and causing injury to personal property only days after posting footage of himself towing someone else’s truck.

According to a criminal summons issued Sunday by police in Wilmington, North Carolina — first published by Radar Online — Eason placed a winch on the victim’s vehicle and caused damage to the transmission. The incident occurred on June 13, the summons states.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Dec. 19, Eason, 30, posted a video of himself on YouTube towing a truck, though it’s unclear when. Evans, 27, recorded the clip and she can be heard laughing in the background.

“If you’re going to park this close and there’s no money in the meter…” she says. “Pull that motherf—ker out of the way.”

Along with the clip on Eason’s YouTube, he wrote, “Learn the right way to deal will a——- who think it’s cool to block you in a parking space. Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat.”

Wilmington police could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE for comment. A message sent to Evans was not immediately returned and efforts to reach Eason directly were unsuccessful on Thursday.

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Jenelle Evans Denies Being Abused by Husband David Eason

Eason’s summons shows he is due in court on Jan. 28. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who could speak for him.

After seeing the video last week, Teen Mom 2 viewers took matters into their own hands and tweeted the video to Wilmington police.

“This is David and Jenelle Eason…who believe they are above the law. Just thought you’d be interested in this!” one user wrote.

We completely understand your concern and appreciate you sharing it with us! The past incidents have occurred outside of our jurisdiction, but we will continue to thoroughly investigate when it is within our city limits. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) December 19, 2018

Eason’s charge comes after he stirred up controversy last month when he posted a series of photos and video of himself holding a Confederate flag during a visit to the Grand Canyon on Instagram.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage. Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from,” he responded to a fan that asked what the flag means to him.

“If someone thinks it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough,” he continued. “More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?”

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.