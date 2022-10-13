Who Was Konerak Sinthasomphone, the Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Who Police Returned to the Killer's Home?

Before Konerak Sinthasomphone was found dismembered in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment, his older brother was victimized by the infamous murderer

By
Published on October 13, 2022 05:14 PM
Konerak Sinthasomphone
Konerak Sinthasomphone. Photo: IMDB

The youngest known victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a teenage boy who immigrated to the United States from Laos a decade before his violent death.

Konerak Sinthasomphone, who was 14 years old at the time of his murder, fled with his parents and seven siblings from Laos to Milwaukee, Wisc., in 1979, in search of better opportunities, according to a 1991 report by The New York Times.

But before Konerak was found dismembered in Dahmer's apartment, his older brother Somsack, was the first of the Sinthasomphone siblings to be victimized by the infamous murderer, whose crimes are chronicled in the Netflix docuseries, Monster.

According to The Times, Dahmer was convicted of sexually assaulting Somsack in 1989, after he convinced the then-13-year-old boy to follow him to his apartment to take part in a nude photoshoot in exchange for money.

Suspected serial killer Jeffrey L. Dahmer enters the courtroom of judge Jeffrey A. Wagner 06 August 1991. Dahmer has been charged with eight additional counts of first-degree murder, bringing the number of homicides he is charged with to 12. The judge increased Dahmer's bail to five million dollars. He was sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms or a total of 957 years in prison. Dahmer was killed by a fellow prisoner, Christopher Scarver, 28 November 1994 at Columbia Correctional Institution, Portage, Wisconsin.
Jeffrey Dahmer. EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty

Somsack managed to escape Dahmer that night.

Dahmer was initially sentenced to eight years in prison for the assault, but after writing a judge a letter of regret, he was granted early release one year into his prison sentence, per The Times.

At the time of Konerak's murder, Dahmer was still on probation for Somsack's assault.

On May 27, 1991, Dahmer's neighbor Glenda Cleveland, her daughter Sandra Smith, and her niece, Nicole Childress alerted authorities of a disoriented, bleeding boy, later identified as Konerak, roaming the streets near their home, PEOPLE previously reported.

According to court documents from a suit the Sinthasomphone familiy filed against the city of Milwaukee and the two responding police officers, Konerak "was seen wandering dazed and naked on the corner of 25th and State in Milwaukee, Wisconsin."

Police officers responded. Dahmer arrived shortly after the officers and convinced them that Konerak was his drunk lover.

"Despite the vigorous protestations of several African-Americans on the scene, the officers and Dahmer led Sinthasomphone back to Dahmer's apartment, where the body of one of Dahmer's victims lay unnoticed in an adjoining room. Concluding that Dahmer and Sinthasomphone were adult homosexual lovers, the officers ultimately left Sinthasomphone with Dahmer," the suit states.

"Thirty minutes later, he became Dahmer's thirteenth victim," the suit states.

Dahmer was convicted of the murder, rape and dismemberment of at least 17 men and boys in Milwaukee from 1978 to 1991.

