The death of Jeannairy “Jeannie” Dominguez has left her family demanding justice

Fla. Mom Was Killed in Home with 3 Young Children Nearby, and Family Demands Answers

A 25-year-old Florida woman was shot and killed in front of her three young children, leaving her devastated family demanding answers.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on July 19, police in Lakeland, about 40 miles east of Tampa, responded to a call about shots fired at a home on Monroe Street, according to a statement from the Lakeland Police Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She had been shot 11 times, ABC Action News reports.

Image zoom Justice for Jeannie Instagram

She was allegedly killed by shots fired through the front door of the home, The Ledger reports.

Her three young children — all under 8 years old — were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, the statement says.

Police say it’s unclear where the children were in the house at the time of the shooting.

According to her family, Dominguez’s oldest daughter, 8, called her grandmother — Dominguez’s mother — on FaceTime immediately after her mother had been shot, ABC Action News and The Ledger report.

The little girl pointed the camera at her mother during the FaceTime call, ABC Action News reports.

The child described her mother “hiccupping,” The Ledger reports.

Dominguez's family is devastated.

“She was a great mother and a great daughter," Narda Tolentino, Dominguez's mother, told ABC Action News.

The young mother’s family and friends say they believe they know who killed her, ABC Action News, The Ledger and Fox 13 News report.

"They keep saying they're close to solving the case but they're not,” since no one has been arrested, Tiara Leann, one of Jeannie's friends told Fox 13 News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At a Friday press conference, the family joined with a local Black Lives Matter organization to demand answers in her case, The Ledger reports.

“We do want to thank the LPD for their tireless efforts in their investigation, but we do feel their sacrifices are coming up a bit short,” said Pastor Carl Soto, the organization's vice president.

Appealing to the killer or killers, Soto said, “You can’t hide forever. What you did is wrong. If your conscience is not eating you up to turn yourselves in then you best believe this family now has multiple organizations and resources to make sure Lakeland Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office does their job.”

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Lakeland police told PEOPLE no arrests have been made in the case.

The department issued a statement in reaction to the family’s demands for answers, saying:

"We understand that this is an unimaginable tragedy for this family. A team of detectives and LPD personnel have been working tirelessly on this case since responding to the scene this past Sunday.

"Detectives have interviewed multiple people they believe related to the case and continue to vet all leads thoroughly. Our priority remains doing a prompt but thorough investigation as part of our commitment to the victim’s family."

On Sunday night, Dominguez’s family and friends held a candlelight vigil for her.

Image zoom Justice for Jeannie Instagram

"We're here because we want justice for my daughter," Tolentino told Fox13 News.

"When they take the person responsible, yes, I'll be able to grieve, I'll be able to cry, I'll be able to miss my daughter,” she said.