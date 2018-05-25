Jealous Woman Who Disfigured Ex With Acid, Leading Him to Euthanasia, Gets Life in Prison

A woman has been sentenced to life in prison in England after pouring acid on her ex-boyfriend after finding out he was dating someone else, leaving him disfigured and paralyzed and compelling him to end his life by euthanasia, according to multiple reports.

Berlinah Wallace was found guilty of throwing a corrosive substance with intent by a Bristol, England, court for the 2015 attack on her ex-boyfriend, Mark van Dongen. His injuries from the attack allegedly drove him to euthanasia, according to the Guardian.

On Wednesday, a judged sentenced her to life in prison with minimum of 12 years before being considered for parole, according to SkyNews. Wallace was cleared of murder, the outlet reports.

In September 2015, Wallace threw 98% sulphuric acid on Van Dongen after luring him to her Bristol apartment, the Guardian reports.

Wallace laughed as the acid burned off Van Dongen’s skin, telling him, “If I can’t have you, no-one else can,” SkyNews reports.

The attack came after Van Dongen ended his five-year relationship with Wallace, according to the Guardian. Van Dongen went to his ex’s apartment to tell her he was going to be moving in with his new girlfriend.

Berlinah Wallace has been cleared of murdering her ex-boyfriend Mark van Dongen after he took his own life by euthanasia after she threw a glass of acid over him https://t.co/QFpxv6xTRG pic.twitter.com/bcQFSazlGI — ITV News (@itvnews) May 17, 2018

Van Dongen, 29, suffered extensive burns and was left paralyzed from the neck down, according to SkyNews. In Jan. 2017, he went to a euthanasia clinic in his native Belgium and ended his life.

The Bristol Crown Court judge called the attack “an act of pure evil” and described Wallace as controlling and dangerous, according to the Guardian.

“Your intention was to burn, disfigure and disable Mark van Dongen so that he would not be attractive to any other woman,” Mrs. Justice Nicola Davis told Wallace, according to SkyNews.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

After Wallace threw the acid on him, Van Dongen ran outside for help from neighbors, SkyNews reports.

“I looked out of the window and there was a guy standing there in his boxer shorts and he looked a really odd colour from his head down to his shoulders,” neighbor Nic White testified in court, according to the outlet.

“He looked like he was covered in a clay sort of mud, which I later realized was his skin melting,” White continued.

On a recording of a 999 call made by a neighbor, Van Dongen can be heard calling for help as the acid burns off his skin, according to ITV News.

Berlinah Wallace has been found guilty of an acid attack (‘applying corrosive fluid with intent’) on her ex partner Mark Van Dongen who 15 months later ended his own life through voluntary euthanasia in Belgium. She has been acquitted of manslaughter & murder. pic.twitter.com/zgzWNXNvHS — Andy Davies (@adavies4) May 17, 2018

Outside the court on Wednesday, Van Dongen’s father, Kees van Dongen, told reporters he was happy with the judge’s sentence.

“I am very pleased she is going to be locked up for 12 years, but really this is too little, as we as a family have been sentenced for life. I hope she messes up and doesn’t ever come out of prison again,” Kees van Dongen said, according to the Guardian.

He added: “There are only losers in this case. This has completely ruined our lives – financially and as a family. Our home has fallen apart. I hope we can start to pick up the pieces and rebuild.”