Jealous Texas Woman Accused of Setting Fire to Boyfriend's Home: 'I Hope Your House Is Okay'

A San Antonio, Texas woman has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to her boyfriend's home after another woman answered his phone.

Shortly after allegedly lighting the couch on fire at a residence on the city's Far Southwest side early Sunday morning, 23-year-old Senaida Soto texted her boyfriend and wrote, "I hope your house is okay," according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Police alleged the incident began after Soto FaceTimed her boyfriend and became "upset" that another woman answered his phone. They added that the woman turned out to be a relative of Soto's boyfriend.

The owner of the home called the police to report that Soto had allegedly broken into his property, started the fire, and stole "several items from the home," the sheriff's department said.

Members of the sheriff's department, the Lytle Fire Department and Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office responded to the call in the 16000 block of Shepherd Road at around 1:45 a.m.

"While the house was on fire, video was recorded and it was shown that she lit the couch on fire that spread, causing the home to go up in flames, as well as causing over $50,000 worth of damages," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Soto was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with arson and burglary felonies, the sheriff's office said.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for next month, the Express-News reported.