Police Release Sketch of Gunman Who Killed 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes in Drive-By Shooting

Police have released a composite sketch of the man who killed a 7-year-old Texas girl in a drive-by shooting while she was riding in a car with her mother and sisters early Sunday morning.

“This is the man witnesses say murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on 12/30 as her family drove on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy frontage road at Wallisville Road,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook and Twitter Thursday. “Thin white man, 30’s-40’s, in a red pickup.”

Jazmine was driving with her family in Houston shortly before 7 a.m. local time on Sunday to get coffee when a man pulled up next to them in a red or maroon pickup truck, say police.

The suspect fired several shots at the vehicle. One bullet hit Jazmine, killing her instantly.

The girl’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, was shot once in the arm. Jazmine’s 6-year-old sister, who was in the backseat next to Jazmine, sustained injuries caused by shards of broken glass. Her two teenage sisters who were in the car were uninjured.

Sobbing as she spoke, Washington told KTRK the gunman “intentionally killed my child for no reason. He didn’t even know her. He didn’t even know who she was.”

Police also released enhanced surveillance video footage of the four-door, extended cab pickup truck the gunman was driving.

Jazmine Barnes, 7, who was killed Sunday morning when a gunman pulled up alongside the car she was riding in and shot her Deandre Hopkins/Twitter

The shooter was originally described as a bearded white male in his 40s.

That description has changed. Now that authorities have spoken to other witnesses, they describe the man as having stubble on his face or a “5 o’clock shadow,” but “not a full beard,” the family’s lawyer Lee Merritt and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, according to CBS News.

Jazmine’s 15-year-old sister Alexis Dilbert, who was in the car, described the gunman as a white man with blue eyes, a thin build and no beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and appeared pale and “sick,” CBS News reported.

“The look in his eyes — he wasn’t normal,” Washington said, according to CBS News.

On Thursday, Washington and Dilbert met with authorities to compile the sketch, which was difficult since Washington said she mostly remembers bullets blasting through the window and glass shattering, CNN reported.

While they were driving, they said the truck first pulled up to the passenger side of their car and then moved over to the driver’s side, the pair told CNN.

That’s when the shots began exploding through the car windows.

“I think I’m hit in my arm,” Washington said she told her daughters. Dilbert repeatedly called Jazmine’s name but got no answer, she told CNN.

Jazmine was slumped over in the back seat. “Blood was everywhere,” Dilbert told CNN.

Jazmine will be memorialized Tuesday at a “Justice for Jazmine Barnes Community Rally.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Jazmine’s relatives.