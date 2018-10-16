Mystery is mounting around the case of a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who was declared “missing and endangered” after her parents were found dead in their home on Monday morning.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Jayme Closs, of Barron, and the FBI and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are assisting local law enforcement in their search for the teen, who is not considered a suspect in the deaths of Denise Closs, 46, and 56-year-old James Closs.

“At the end of the day I want a 13-year-old here, safe and sound,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters on Monday. “That’s our goal, that’s our only goal right now.”

“We don’t know how far she could have gone or if someone took her,” Fitzgerald explained. “We don’t know to the answer to that, we just know we have a violent crime scene and we’re missing a 13-year-old girl.”

Fitzgerald said gunshots were involved in the deaths but he did not specify how Denise and James were killed.

Late Monday, police in Miami said on Twitter that a girl matching Jayme’s description “may have been seen” that afternoon in the city — some 1,750 miles from her home and only hours after a 911 call about 1 a.m. Monday first summoned authorities to her family’s residence in Wisconsin.

Miami police tweeted that “if it was her, [Jayme] was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER.”

Reached by PEOPLE, a Miami police spokesman said he could not comment further on the possible sighting and referred questions to the FBI in Milwaukee, who did not immediately return a message.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said Monday that investigators do not know who placed the emergency call about the Closs home and that the audio recorded mostly “background noise.” Dispatchers were not able to make any direct contact with anyone, Fitzgerald said.

Stymieing their efforts so far, he said, is the lack of any suspects or vehicle descriptions in the case: “That’s the confusing part about this case is we don’t have any leads at this time on what really took place at that house.”

Fitzgerald said the surrounding area has been searched and authorities are working with school officials and have been meeting with Jayme’s friends.

“There’s no immediate danger that we know of, but we have a lot of unknowns in this case and that’s the frustrating part,” he said Monday.

Investigators are also reviewing Jayme’s social media activity, TV station KSTP reports.

According to KSTP, authorities believe the teen may have been abducted at gunpoint from her home. There had no previous reported issues at the home and Jayme did not have known problems at her middle school, KSTP reports.

“She would never run away,” a friend told the station of Jayme. “She was really, like, not the type of person who would do that.”

“Whoever has her should really give her back,” the friend said, “because there’s a lot of people who really care about her and love her and don’t want to see anything bad happen to her.”

Authorities are scheduled to give an update on the investigation later Tuesday. A call to the sheriff’s department has not been returned.

Jayme is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 lbs., with green eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 1-855-744-3879.