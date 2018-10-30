Man Allegedly Burglarized Missing Wisconsin Teen's Home, Stealing Her Clothes and Underwear

Wisconsin authorities have accused a man of burglarizing a home where a married couple was killed and their 13-year-old daughter went missing earlier this month — but police say he’s not a suspect in that case.

Kyle Jaenke-Annis, 32, was arrested Saturday at the home of James and Denise Closs, a couple who were found shot to death on October 15. Their daughter, 13-year-old Jayme Closs, has been missing ever since. Authorities believe Jayme was abducted and she has been ruled out as a suspect in her parents’ killings.

According to the complaint which was first obtained by the Green Bay-Press Gazette, authorities discovered Jaenke-Annis in the Closs family home on Saturday, the morning of the couple’s funeral. He allegedly told police he found the house unlocked, so he went inside and took some of Jayme’s clothing, including her underwear.

According to CNN, motion-activated cameras captured a man in a skull cap and puffy jacket entering the home through a patio door. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation responded and allegedly found Jaenke-Annis still in the home.

According to the complaint, police allegedly found a pink extra-small tank top, orange-and-green girl’s underwear, a red-and-white girl’s tank top and an orange-and-white girl’s dress in the man’s coat pockets.

Jaenke-Annis works at the same Jennie-O Turkey Store where James, 56, and Denise, 46, worked, but he allegedly told police that he didn’t know the family.

According to the complaint, police asked Jaenke-Annis why he took the clothes. He allegedly said that people wouldn’t miss those items, and he was curious what size clothing Jayme wears.

The bodies of Jayme’s parents were found in the early morning hours of October 15 after police received a 911 call before 1 a.m. from Denise’s phone during which nobody spoke but “a lot of yelling” could be heard,” according to a dispatch log released by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and obtained by CNN.

When police subsequently arrived at the family home, they found the parents’ bodies but no sign of Jayme, who is now the subject of an AMBER Alert and was declared “missing and endangered” by Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Jayme was home when her parents were killed, police have said.

Jayme stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has green eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with any information concerning her whereabouts is urged to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106 or the tip line at 1-855-744-3879.