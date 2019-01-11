Suspect in Jayme Closs Kidnapping, Murder of Her Parents Is Jake Thomas Patterson

Police have identified the man they allege killed Jayme Closs’ parents before abducting the teen, holding her captive for nearly three months before she managed to escape and find help Thursday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office revealed Friday they have charged 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson of Gordon with two counts first-degree intentional homicide and one of kidnapping.

The suspect, who according to authorities is unemployed, was not on the radar of investigators and had no criminal history in Wisconsin, authorities said at a Friday press conference. He is currently in the Barron County Jail.

At the press conference, officials alleged the suspect alleged the suspect planned the crime and that “Jayme was the only target,” and that Patterson didn’t know her parents. It’s unclear how the suspect knew Jayme, authorities said.

Authorities alleged the suspect “took many proactive steps to hide his identity from law enforcement and the public.”

Jayme was rescued Thursday afternoon after escaping her alleged captor and approaching a woman for help who was walking her dog just outside of Gordon, Wisconsin, according to the Star-Tribune.

According to authorities, Jayme was hospitalized after being rescued but is now out of the hospital.

The woman reportedly brought Jayme to the nearby front door of Kristin and Peter Kasinskas, who opened their front door around 4 p.m. to the sound of frantic knocking from a female neighbor. “This is Jayme Closs!” the woman said, the pair recalled to the Star Tribune. “Call 911!”

Authorities discovered Jayme was missing on Oct. 15 of last year, after her parents — James, 56, and Denise Closs, 4 — were found murdered inside a home on the outskirts of Barron, Wisconsin. Jayme was missing and an AMBER Alert was issued for her.

Her parents had been shot to death and investigators believe Jayme likely witnessed the killings before being abducted. They said shortly afterward she was not considered a suspect.

Nobody spoke during the 911 call, but a disturbance could be heard. When police subsequently arrived at the family home, they found the parents dead but no sign of Jayme. Officials issued an AMBER Alert for the teen, and declared her “missing and endangered.”

Police arrived to find the front door has been kicked in.

Patterson has not appeared in court to enter a plea. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.