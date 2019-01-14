See Where Jayme Closs Was Allegedly Held Captive Before Her Escape and Rescue

PEOPLE has obtained an image of the remote Wisconsin cabin where authorities allege Jayme Closs was held before her rescue on Thursday — nearly three months after she went missing and her parents were found murdered.

A sign above the front door of the unfussy Wisconsin home of Jayme’s alleged abductor Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, reads “Patterson’s Retreat.”

Inside the two-story house, authorities allege Patterson kept the 13-year-old Jayme as a prisoner after killing her parents in their Barron home nearly 70 miles away, then abducting and hiding Jayme in the cabin outside Gordon from which she escaped last Thursday and sought help from a woman out walking a dog.

“She told us that she was very well-hidden,” Kristin Kasinskas, a Patterson neighbor who opened her door to the frantic knock of that dog-walker, told the CBS program 48 Hours. “She said that other people would come to the house but she would have to be hidden. I don’t know how he kept her so under wraps for long.”

“It just kills me that she was just four doors down and we didn’t know,” Kasinskas added. “Not that we would have ever known or could have ever known, but it kills me that she was that close.”

Pubic records show the property that is hidden by trees from the road was registered in the name of Patterson’s father, Patrick, until it reverted to the ownership of a bank days after the girl’s abduction, reports TV station KMSP.

The home is also where Patterson grew up, according to the outlet.

Patterson is due in court Monday. His public defenders, Charles Glynn and Richard Jones, issued a joint statement on the allegations, according to local media reports.

“This is a very tragic situation,” reads the statement. “There is a substantial amount of information, interest, and emotion involved in this case. Mr. Patterson’s legal team will be relying on the integrity of our judicial system to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected and respected.”

PEOPLE has reached out to the two lawyers for additional comment.

Despite the months that followed Jayme’s disappearance, the Wisconsin teen’s family never gave up hope that she was still alive.

The 13-year-old girl’s aunt, Jennifer Smith — who is the sister of Jayme’s late mother, Denise, and will act as the teen’s legal guardian — felt Jayme would survive. After smiling with Jayme in the first photo released of the teen following her escape and obtained by PEOPLE, she vowed to do whatever it takes to keep Jayme safe.

“Jayme had a pretty good night sleep,” Smith wrote on Saturday, one day after being reunited with her niece, in a social media post that was shared by a Facebook group called Healing for Jayme Closs.

“As a family we will get through all of the healing process Jayme has. It will be a long road but we are family strong and we love this little girl so much!!” Smith wrote, adding that her “beloved sister” and brother-in-law can rest in peace knowing that their daughter “is safe.”

“We will make sure forever,” she added.