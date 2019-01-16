Inside the Tense Moments After Jayme Closs' Escape From Kidnapping: 'Call 911 and Get a Weapon'

The frightened girl, hurriedly walking with no coat or gloves in the cold amid an enclave of scattered cabins in the Wisconsin woods, looked immediately familiar to Jeanne Nutter.

“Missing” fliers had made the face of 13-year-old Jayme Closs ubiquitous since the teen went missing Oct. 15, a presumed kidnap victim abducted in the moments after her parents’ shotgun murders in their home outside of Barron.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, nearly 70 miles away from Barron in Gordon, here Jayme was on Thursday, approaching Nutter as she walked her Golden Retriever, Henry, along a snowy road.

RELATED: Amazing Escape: Inside Jayme Closs’ Harrowing Run to Freedom After 88 Days in Captivity

• For exclusive details about the amazing escape of Jayme Closs after nearly three months in captivity, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

“My brain was racing,” Nutter tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story recounting Jayme’s ordeal and miraculous escape after nearly three months held hostage.

Jeanne Nutter with her dog, Henry Elaine Aradillas

As Jayme said her name and asked for help, Nutter sensed the girl’s fear after realizing how close they stood to the cabin Jayme had just fled. Nutter sought safety by knocking on the nearest door but there was no answer.

“I said, ‘Oh Jayme, we’ll find somebody. I know a teacher who lives down the road,'” she recalls. “I was talking calmly, but I was freaking out inside.”

RELATED: Once-Missing Wisconsin Teen Jayme Closs Is a ‘Complete Badass,’ Says Cousin: ‘She Saved Herself’

Jayme Closs, center, with her cousin Lindsey Smith and Corey Sager Courtesy of Lindsey Smith

At the teacher’s home, Kristin Kasinskas answered her door. “This is Jayme Closs!,” Nutter blurted out, according to Kasinskas and her husband, Peter.

Nutter followed up with an urgent command, reflecting her panic that the girl’s abductor might be close on her heels.

“Call 911,” Nutter said. “And get a weapon.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.