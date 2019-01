Other kidnap survivors offered Jayme their support. Elizabeth Smart, 31, at right, who endured nine months of captivity after being abducted from her Salt Lake City home in 2002, wrote on Instagram: “No matter what may unfold in her story let’s all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive.” The former Michelle Knight, who was held in a Cleveland home for more than a decade before she was freed along with two other young women in 2013, said Jayme’s recovery brought “tears of joy.” She offered this advice: “Take time to heal and just know you’re not alone. As long as you have love and support, you can do anything you set your mind to.”