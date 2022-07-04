Jayland Walker Shot at Least 60 Times in Bodycam Footage Released by Akron Police

"I won't mince words, the video you are about to watch is heartbreaking," Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said at a press conference about the fatal June 27 shooting

Jayland Walker was shot more than 60 times on the night of his death, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told reporters Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Mayor Dan Horrigan, Mylett also released disturbing body camera footage from the June 27 shooting showing a group of police officers chasing, then firing at Walker, 25, who died at the scene.

All eight officers involved in the shooting are now on administrational leave and the death is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI).

Chief Mylett also addressed Walker's family directly in an attempt to calm the tense atmosphere in Akron, which has witnessed multiple demonstrations since the death of Walker was announced.

Protesters gather in front of the Stubbs Justice Center on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Akron, Ohio, calling for justice for Jayland Walker after he was fatally shot by Akron Police on Monday.

"You've asked for peace in an environment that is ripe for aggression and violence," Mylett said Sunday. "If Jayland reflects the character of this family, you've raised a good son, and again, my deepest condolences and sympathies."

LeBron James, who was born and raised in Akron, also shared his support for the city on Twitter, Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers player, 37, wrote: "I 🙏🏾 for my city today!"

According to an APD release, the fatal incident took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27 after officers attempted to stop a vehicle operated by Walker for an unspecified traffic violation.

A chase then ensued and officers reported that a firearm was discharged from the suspect's vehicle, the release added.

Demonstrators hold "Justice for Jayland" signs as they gather outside Akron City Hall to protest the killing of Jayland Walker, shot by police, in Akron, Ohio, July 3, 2022. - Several hundred protesters marched Sunday in Akron, Ohio after the release of body camera footage that showed police fatally shooting a Black man with several dozen rounds of bullets. As anger rose over the latest police killing of a Black man in the United States, and authorities appealed for calm, a crowd marched to City Hall carrying banners with slogans such as "Justice for Jayland." Credit: MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty

After several minutes, Walker slowed down and exited the moving vehicle, fleeing on foot into a nearby parking lot, the APD continued, adding that officers said Walker's actions caused them to perceive that he "posed a deadly threat to them" before they opened fire. Walker "was pronounced dead on the scene," the release added.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Chief Mylett also stated that the officers involved would now have to fully account for every second of their actions on the night in question.

"When an officer makes the most critical decision in his or her life as a police officer, it doesn't matter where in the country this happens, when they make that most critical decision to point their firearm at another human being and pull the trigger, they've got to be ready to explain why they did what they did," Mylett said.

"They need to be able to articulate what specific threats they were facing, and that goes for every round that goes down the barrel of their gun."

On Sunday, Bobby DiCello, lawyer for Walker's family, told The New York Times that he'd "never seen anything remotely close" to the Akron video in his 22 years as a trial lawyer.

DiCello added that after reviewing the footage, he found no evidence that Walker, who had no criminal record, did anything to the officers that would "put them in fear" and require them to shoot. He added that the parking lot Walker ran to was large and vacant with no place to hide. Although a gun was found in the car, Walker was not carrying it at the time he was shot.