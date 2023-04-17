No Charges Filed Against 8 Officers Who Fatally Shot Jayland Walker During Police Chase

Eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, will not be charged in the June 27, 2022, shooting of Jayland Walker, officials announced on Monday.

"The grand jury officers were legally justified in their use of force," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said, NBC News reports.

According to the Associated Press, Yost said Walker shot at officers who stopped him at least once before exiting his car, and then ignored officers' commands to stop and show his hands. "There is no doubt he did in fact shoot at police officers," Yost said.

Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot more than 40 times on the night of his death. In the days following, all eight officers were placed on administrational leave as an investigation into the deadly incident began.

After the shooting, Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett released body-camera footage of the encounter and protests erupted across the city with people demanding charges against the officers in the death of Walker, who was unarmed after fleeing.

"I won't mince words, the video you are about to watch is heartbreaking," Mayor Horrigan said at a press conference last year before releasing the footage.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to Akron authorities, the fatal encounter occurred around 12:30 a.m. on June 27 when officers allegedly attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by Walker for an unspecified traffic violation. A chase ensued and officers said that they believed Walker fired a gun from his vehicle before he exited the vehicle and began to run on foot.

In the body-camera footage, officers chased Walker and attempted to use stun guns before shooting him.