Suspect Charged with Murder in Disappearance of U. Mississippi Student, Who Is Still Missing
A 22-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in connection with the disappearance of a University of Mississippi student.
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. is accused of killing 20-year-old Jay Lee, who was last seen on July 8 at about around 5:58 a.m. leaving Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold cap and gray slippers.
Investigators said they are still working to locate the body of Lee, who is presumed dead.
"This is still an ongoing investigation and updates will be given at a later date," the Oxford Police Department said in a press release.
Herrington's attorney Carlos Moore said, "Although he has been charged with a serious crime he is presumed innocent."
"We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name," Moore wrote on Twitter.
Police said Lee may have been visiting someone at the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex in Oxford prior to going missing.
Lee was driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.
The Ford Fusion with the license plate number "JAYLEE1" was found at the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex three days after Lee disappeared.
Lee's friend, Lakiowa Milan, previously told WREG that Lee was "really energetic, nice, friendly."
Milan described Lee as "the life of the party. Real sweet."
If you have any information, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, University of Mississippi Police Department at 662-915-7234 and CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.