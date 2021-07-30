Jaxson Hayes Arrested After Altercation with Cops; LAPD Investigating Officer Use of Force

New Orleans Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes resisted arrest, officials say, and had to subdued by two Taser shots as well as bodyweight and physical force

Jaxson Hayes' and a police officer were injured Wednesday morning during the player's arrest. The incident, and the officer's use of force, is now being investigated by the LAPD.

The New Orleans Pelicans player, 21, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday just after 3 a.m., records obtained by PEOPLE show. He was later released on Thursday just after 5 p.m., with the post a $25,000 bond.

According to a statement released by the LAPD, the agency received a call about a "domestic dispute" at the NBA star's home. Upon arrival, the LAPD says officers reportedly told him that he needed to remain outside so they could talk to the woman involved in the alleged dispute.

Hayes "repeatedly" made attempts to enter the residence after being met with police resistance and pushed an officer into a wall, according to the LAPD. At that point, backup was called to help handcuff the NBA player.

"Officers utilized physical force to take Hayes down to the ground to overcome his resistance. Once on the ground, Hayes attempted to get up and continued resisting officers. Officers utilized two deployments of the taser, as well as bodyweight and physical force during the altercation," police stated.

The incident involving the player and LAPD resulted in both Hayes and an officer seeking medical attention at a local hospital where they were later released.

Hayes was then taken into police custody for resisting arrest.

An officer involved in the incident is also being investigated for "the possibility of force being applied to Hayes' neck during the use of force," the LAPD announced.

Hayes is scheduled for his first court appearance on Jan. 24, 2022. A rep for the athelte did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Regarding the woman involved in the alleged dispute, the LAPD stated she "declined to cooperate with officers' investigation."