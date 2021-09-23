Man Sentenced After Kidnapping and Leaving Ex-Girlfriend in a Suitcase on Side of the Road to Die

A New York man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, stuffing her into a suitcase and leaving her by the side of the road to die.

Javier Da Silva kidnapped 24-year-old Valerie Reyes in January 2019 after the pair were involved in a "violent altercation" that resulted in Reyes suffering "head trauma, bruising around the face, and a large hematoma to her forehead," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Following the altercation, Da Silva bound Reyes' hands and feet and covered her mouth with tape. He stuffed her in a suitcase and left her on the side of the road in Greenwich, Connecticut, where her body was found less than a week later on Feb. 5, 2019.

The Connecticut Medical Examiner's Office later concluded that Reyes died of homicidal asphyxiation.

In the days before Reyes' body was found, Da Silva withdrew over $5,000 from her bank account and sold some of her belongings, including an iPad, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"Javier Da Silva committed a horrific kidnapping that resulted in the death of a young woman. In the days after, he used her ATM card to empty her bank account and then attempted to cover up the evidence of his conduct," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement Thursday. "Valerie Reyes, the victim of this crime, was in the prime of her life when it was senselessly ended by Da Silva's abhorrent act. Those who commit violence, especially those who kill, will not escape justice."

On Feb. 11, Da Silva was arrested in Queens on a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a sentence of death or life imprisonment. A year later in February 2020, he pleaded guilty to the charge in exchange for a lesser sentence.

In addition to his prison term, Da Silva was sentenced to two years of supervised release.