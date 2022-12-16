Calif. Toddler in Car Was Killed by a Stray Bullet in 2021 — and 3 Men Were Just Arrested

More than a year after a California toddler was killed by a stray bullet while riding in a car, authorities have arrested and charged three men in connection with his death.

Jasper Wu was fatally struck by a single bullet when caught in a "rolling gun battle" on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021.

Now, Trevor Green, 22, Ivory Bivins, 24, and Johnny Jackson, 34, were each charged with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced on Dec. 15. Green and Bivins were also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and street gang conspiracy.

A gun battle allegedly broke out between Green and Bivins, who were driving a dark Infiniti, and Jackson and another man, Keison Lee, who were traveling in a dark gray Nissan Altima, prosecutors said.

A single shot from the Infiniti missed its intended target, the Nissan Altima, and traveled across the highway into oncoming southbound traffic, piercing the windshield of the sedan the 23-month-old was riding in with his family, according to the D.A.

Johnny Jackson.

Jasper was shot in the head and rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The boy's aunt previously told KPIX that three other children were sitting in the back of the car, which was being driven by his mom, Cherry An.

"He's such a sunny and open and active boy," Wu's grandmother told the outlet at the time.

Lee was linked to the crime after he allegedly admitted to being shot during the gunfire exchange, and his hands tested positive for gunshot residue, police said, NBC News reports. The Nissan Altima that investigators eventually tracked down also contained a spent .40-caliber cartridge case, the type that investigators said they found along the highway, police said, according to the outlet.

Lee, however, was not charged for his alleged involvement in the toddler's death because he was shot and killed in an unrelated incident in November, according to the D.A.

The Wu family said they were relieved to hear the news, but that it brought back all the horrific memories of that day, according to KNTV.

"It was for them mixed feelings," Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, said on behalf of Jasper's father.

Green and Bivins were arrested on warrants for an incident in Contra Costa County in March, authorities said, adding that they will be transferred to Alameda County to face their charges.

Jackson was arrested Dec. 14 on a warrant, and was scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse.

It wasn't immediately clear if the men had entered pleas or retained attorneys who could speak on behalf of them.