Calif. Toddler in Car Was Killed by a Stray Bullet in 2021 — and 3 Men Were Just Arrested

Jasper Wu was fatally struck by a single bullet when caught in a “rolling gun battle” on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 16, 2022 05:40 PM
jasper wu
Jasper Wu. Photo: Go Fund Me

More than a year after a California toddler was killed by a stray bullet while riding in a car, authorities have arrested and charged three men in connection with his death.

Jasper Wu was fatally struck by a single bullet when caught in a "rolling gun battle" on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021.

Now, Trevor Green, 22, Ivory Bivins, 24, and Johnny Jackson, 34, were each charged with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced on Dec. 15. Green and Bivins were also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and street gang conspiracy.

A gun battle allegedly broke out between Green and Bivins, who were driving a dark Infiniti, and Jackson and another man, Keison Lee, who were traveling in a dark gray Nissan Altima, prosecutors said.

A single shot from the Infiniti missed its intended target, the Nissan Altima, and traveled across the highway into oncoming southbound traffic, piercing the windshield of the sedan the 23-month-old was riding in with his family, according to the D.A.

Johnny Jackson
Johnny Jackson.

Jasper was shot in the head and rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The boy's aunt previously told KPIX that three other children were sitting in the back of the car, which was being driven by his mom, Cherry An.

"He's such a sunny and open and active boy," Wu's grandmother told the outlet at the time.

Lee was linked to the crime after he allegedly admitted to being shot during the gunfire exchange, and his hands tested positive for gunshot residue, police said, NBC News reports. The Nissan Altima that investigators eventually tracked down also contained a spent .40-caliber cartridge case, the type that investigators said they found along the highway, police said, according to the outlet.

Lee, however, was not charged for his alleged involvement in the toddler's death because he was shot and killed in an unrelated incident in November, according to the D.A.

The Wu family said they were relieved to hear the news, but that it brought back all the horrific memories of that day, according to KNTV.

"It was for them mixed feelings," Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, said on behalf of Jasper's father.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Green and Bivins were arrested on warrants for an incident in Contra Costa County in March, authorities said, adding that they will be transferred to Alameda County to face their charges.

Jackson was arrested Dec. 14 on a warrant, and was scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse.

It wasn't immediately clear if the men had entered pleas or retained attorneys who could speak on behalf of them.

Related Articles
45-year-old Chen Wu, Wu was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Kingfisher, Oklahoma
Okla. Man Demanded $300K Before Killing Four People At Marijuana Grow Operation, Prosecutor Says
TORRES RUIZ, DIEGO was arrested on 12/08/2022 at 12:20 Date of Birth: 07/03/1993 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W Address: 86550 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036 Occupation: COOK Arrest Location: 87000 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER Incident #: MCSO22CAD213661 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF009234 Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 828.12.1 CONSERVATION-ANIMALS 1 Felony Count(s) of 828.12.2 CONSERV MCSO - Florida Keys Sorpesotdn e 04m a u d 61 a l2f0 r m Y : 9 7 e 0ucg1 M t s u 1 c A g0300 1 l y c20a 1 t · A 29-year-old Islamorada man who tossed two kittens from a moving vehicle on U.S. 1 was arrested Thursday. Diego Torres Ruiz was charged with two counts of animal cruelty. “I take these incidents very seriously and I’m happy to report an arrest was made in this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. On Nov. 28, a motorist reported seeing two kittens tumble from a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe near Mile Marker 87 causing vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting them. The witness provided the tag number and description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Ruiz, was stopped shortly thereafter. He denied knowing anything about the kittens. The cats were not immediately found and Ruiz was released. The Sheriff’s Office continued to search for the kittens. Later on Nov. 28, one kitten was found dead by the Sheriff’s Office after apparently being struck by a vehicle. A second nearby kitten ran into the woods and out of sight, but was later found by a Rain Barrel Village employee and taken to Whiskers & Paws in Key Largo with non-life-threatening injuries. The witness adopted the kitten that survived and confirmed the kittens looked like those from the incident on U.S. 1. The witness also identified Ruiz’s vehicle as the suspect vehicle on the highway. The Sheriff’s Office notified the State Attorney’s Office and warrants were obtained for Ruiz’s arrest. See less
Florida Man Charged After Allegedly Throwing 2 Kittens Out of Moving Car on Highway
mariah-woods.png
N.C. Man Killed Girlfriend's Daughter, 3, with Chloroform in Attempt to Get Her to Sleep
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Fanta Bility
Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit with Stray Bullet
Frank Allison (left) and William Hale
Two Dads Charged with Attempted Murder After Daughters Were Shot in Florida Road Rage Incident
Z'yon Person, 9-year-old boy killed in 2019 in North Carolina
Rapper, Other Man Convicted of Killing of 9-Year-Old N.C. Boy Who Was Riding in Car to Get a Snow Cone
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13372544a) In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. Authorities say they are seeking Williams, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, in connection with the slaying of two people in Dublin, Calif., early . He is considered to be armed and dangerous Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect, United States - 07 Sep 2022
Calif. Deputy Turns Himself in for the Slaying of Couple in Their Bed: 'Very Bizarre Chain of Events'
Marcellis Stinnette, former Waukegan Police officer Dante Salinas
Former Ill. Police Officer Charged with Murder in 2020 Shooting of Black Teen Marcellis Stinnette
Miya Brophy-Baermann
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Muhammad Syed
Motive Still Under Investigation in Killings of Muslim Men in New Mexico, Police Say
Kevin Nishita
3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes
Ophelia Nichols and her son Randon Lee
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
Suspect arrested for alleged fatal shooting of Gene Ransom on Oakland freeway
California Golden Bears Basketball Legend Gene Ransom Killed in Oakland Interstate Shooting: Reports
Debra Derrick
N.J. Grandma Is Fatally Shot on Porch on Her Birthday While Releasing Balloons for Late Twin Sister