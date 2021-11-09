Jasper Wu was killed Saturday while driving home with his family

Mom of 1-Year-Old Killed by Stray Bullet on Freeway Seeks Justice: 'Find the Killers'

The mother of a California 1-year-old who was killed Saturday after he was struck by a stray bullet is pleading for help in finding his killer.

"I don't know what to say. It just happened all of a sudden. I don't even know how to react to this tragedy," Cherry An said through an interpreter about the death of her son, Jasper Wu, KPIX reports.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division, Jasper was hit by a single bullet just after 2 p.m. while riding in a white Lexus sedan with family on the southbound side of Interstate 880, near Filbert Street in Oakland.

He was rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Jasper's aunt told KPIX that she and other family members were traveling home from San Francisco to Fremont when the bullet hit the boy in the head on the freeway. She said three other children were sitting in the back of the car, which was being driven by An.

"He's such a sunny and open and active boy," Jasper's grandmother told KPIX.

Details about a possible shooter have not been released. According to KPIX, the suspect's vehicle was a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

"Evidence collected on the northbound side of the freeway may indicate the victims were not targeted and the child passenger was struck by a stray bullet," CHP said in Saturday's release.

As authorities continue to investigate, An is hoping members of the community will step forward to help bring her son justice.

"I want to call on the public to help me find the killers," she said. "I don't want such a tragedy to happen to another person again."