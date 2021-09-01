Jason Allen Alexander, Britney Spears' Ex, Accused of Breaching Security at Nashville Airport

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested at the Nashville airport over the weekend, four days before a scheduled court appearance to address DUI charges from earlier this year.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were alerted of a breach at the Nashville International Airport, according to an affidavit obtained by WZTV Nashville.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The breach was reported after a man who had already gone through a TSA check was allegedly seen leaving the secure area of the airport, entering a non-secure area, then returning to the secure area through an exit door without going back through TSA.

Jason Allen Alexander, 39, matched the description of the man seen breaching security, officers said in the affidavit, and security footage allegedly showed him walking out of the secure area of the airport then re-entering.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Alexander allegedly told authorities he was looking for his flight at the time and got turned around, WZTV reports.

Still, he was taken into custody and charged with attempted airport security violation, PEOPLE confirms through online court records.

Alexander made headlines in 2004 after marrying childhood friend and pop star Britney Spears in a Las Vegas chapel — then getting an annulment 55 hours later.