Tenn. College Student Was Allegedly Stabbed 60 Times, Placed into Suitcase by Boyfriend

The Tennessee man accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend allegedly stabbed her dozens of times while she was handcuffed before putting her body in a trash bag and placing her in a suitcase, police say, according to multiple reports.

According to WRCB-TV, citing police in Chattanooga, Tenn., 22-year-old Jason Chen allegedly bound 22-year-old Jasmine Pace's ankles to her right wrist and then stabbed her 60 times.

Authorities were first alerted to Pace's disappearance on Nov. 26, after her parents said they had not seen her in four days, PEOPLE previously reported.

According to WTVC-TV, investigators were led to Chen's apartment, where blood stains in several rooms and newly purchased cleaning supplies were allegedly discovered, as well as Pace's driver's license and credit cards.

Chen was tracked down to his family's Nolesville, Tenn., home, about three hours away, where he was arrested Nov. 29.

On Dec. 1, authorities recovered the suitcase containing Pace's remains along a Chattanooga road.

"The fact I have to say the word garbage bag and package when we're dealing with a 23-year-old young woman who has friends and family who care about her is heinous," District Attorney Coty Wamp said, WDEF-TV reports.

Jail records indicate Chen is being held on a $5 million bond.

It was unclear if he entered a plea to the charge and Chen's attorney, Joshua Weiss, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Chen is due back in court Feb. 16.

