Boyfriend Charged with Murder of Missing Tenn. College Student After Police Find Blood in His Apartment

Authorities believed 22-year-old Jasmine Pace was killed by her boyfriend Jason Chen

By
Published on December 1, 2022 04:15 PM
Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace
Jasmine Pace. Photo: Dade County Sheriff's Office

The search for a missing Tennessee college student has become a homicide investigation, according to authorities.

During a press conference Wednesday, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp announced authorities think 22-year-old Jasmine Pace was killed by her boyfriend Jason Chen.

Chen faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Wamp said certain evidence was discovered at Chen's Chattanooga, Tenn., apartment that led police to believe he killed Jasmine.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Citing court documents, WTVC-TV reports the evidence allegedly includes blood stains in several rooms and newly purchased cleaning supplies, as well as Jasmine's driver's license and credit cards.

According to authorities, Jasmine was reported missing on Nov. 26, after her parents said they had not seen her since Nov. 22.

Her mother, Catrina Pace, told police her daughter shared her cell phone location via pin drop with her on Nov. 23. The location led the mom and her husband to Chen's apartment, where they spoke with neighbors who said they heard a disturbance, the court documents state, per the outlet.

Citing the MyChevyApp and police-obtained surveillance footage, WTVC reports police determined Chen allegedly drove Jasmine's 2021 Chevy Equinox to his family's home in Nolesville, Tenn., about three hours away, where he was arrested Tuesday.

Catrina opened up about her daughter's presumed death and Chen's arrest in a Facebook post Wednesday, writing, in part, that the family "will live with [this] for the rest of our lives."

Authorities are still searching for Jasmine's remains.

Chen was denied bond and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6.

It was unclear if he entered a plea to the charge and lawyer information for him was unavailable Thursday.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Adriana Taylor and Anthony Kennedy
Missing Ohio Woman Was Found Slain in Pa. Yard, and Boyfriend Is Wanted for Murder: Police 
Eleni Kassa
Missing Tenn. Mom Found Dead in Girlfriend's Trunk After Crash, Shootout in Detroit Suburb
Marissa Dawson
W. Va. Mom of Five Allegedly Beaten to Death by Her Newlywed Husband After Fighting on Thanksgiving
Kaleshia Lyons
'Wonderful Mother' Is Murdered by Ex Who Then Kills Himself, Leaving Their 4-Year-Old Son an Orphan
kassandra cantrell
'She Would Have Been Such a Good Mom': Wash. Man Sentenced for Murdering Ex Because She Was Pregnant
Rosanna Marie Romero
Mich. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Shot Her Baby Because He Thought She Was Cheating on Him: Reports
D’Asia Johnson
Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman and Stuffing Remains in Suitcase
Rachel Castillo
Missing Calif. Mom Found Dead in Remote Area, Ex-Husband Who'd 'Expressed His Concerns' Is Arrested
Clarrissa Winchester
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder of Girlfriend and Baby While His Ex Remains Missing 
Alexis Gabe
Months After Discovering Ex's Cryptic Notes, Police Find Remains of Calif. Woman Who Vanished in January
Man arrested in killing of Veronica Goncalves in her Brockton driveway
Massachusetts Man Stabbed Woman to Death in Front of Her Granddaughter, Then Died After Drinking Battery Acid
Jason Michael Palmer, Jessica Goodrich
Trucker Called Girlfriend's Sister & Son, Saying She'd Be Home Soon. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her
Yetundi Maples
Nev. Mom Was Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend in Front of Son, 6, Who Ran to Neighbors for Help
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Emilia Rueda
College Student Who Was 'Living Life to Her Fullest' Was Stabbed to Death by Boyfriend, Who Then Killed Himself
A search is currently underway for Nadia Lee, 2, in Pasadena
Foul Play Suspected in Disappearance of Texas Girl, 2, Whose Father Allegedly Killed Her Mother: Police