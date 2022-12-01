Boyfriend Charged with Murder of Missing Tenn. College Student After Police Find Blood in His Apartment

The search for a missing Tennessee college student has become a homicide investigation, according to authorities.

During a press conference Wednesday, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp announced authorities think 22-year-old Jasmine Pace was killed by her boyfriend Jason Chen.

Chen faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Wamp said certain evidence was discovered at Chen's Chattanooga, Tenn., apartment that led police to believe he killed Jasmine.

Citing court documents, WTVC-TV reports the evidence allegedly includes blood stains in several rooms and newly purchased cleaning supplies, as well as Jasmine's driver's license and credit cards.

According to authorities, Jasmine was reported missing on Nov. 26, after her parents said they had not seen her since Nov. 22.

Her mother, Catrina Pace, told police her daughter shared her cell phone location via pin drop with her on Nov. 23. The location led the mom and her husband to Chen's apartment, where they spoke with neighbors who said they heard a disturbance, the court documents state, per the outlet.

Citing the MyChevyApp and police-obtained surveillance footage, WTVC reports police determined Chen allegedly drove Jasmine's 2021 Chevy Equinox to his family's home in Nolesville, Tenn., about three hours away, where he was arrested Tuesday.

Catrina opened up about her daughter's presumed death and Chen's arrest in a Facebook post Wednesday, writing, in part, that the family "will live with [this] for the rest of our lives."

Authorities are still searching for Jasmine's remains.

Chen was denied bond and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6.

It was unclear if he entered a plea to the charge and lawyer information for him was unavailable Thursday.

