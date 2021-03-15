Investigators found the body of Jasmin Cigarroa, 24, in a desolate area of Adams County and then arrested her husband in connection with her death, say police

Colo. Woman Pursuing Master's Degree in Accounting Is Found Dead, Husband in Custody

Police believe a Colorado woman who vanished on Monday night has been found dead, and her husband is now in custody.

On Wednesday, Jasmin Cigarroa, 24, was reported missing after she failed to return home on Monday night, the Denver Police Department says in a statement.

Investigators from the department's Missing and Exploited Persons Unit immediately began conducting interviews with people in her life and searching for her, Denver Police say in the statement.

On Thursday, they obtained information that led them to search a rural area in Adams County, where they located "what are believed to be Ms. Cigarroa's remains," the statement says.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and make a definitive identification.

On Friday afternoon, Denver Police investigators arrested her husband, Jonathan Nuno Mijangos, 23.

He is charged with investigation of first-degree murder, police say in the statement.

"This appears to be a domestic violence-related homicide and the investigation is ongoing," the statement says.

The arrest affidavit is currently sealed.

The victim's family is devastated.

"This is not something we were expecting but at least we have her body now," her brother, Francisco Cigarroa, told Fox31 Denver.

Cigarroa was working on earning a Master's Degree in Accounting from the University of Utah when she vanished, her brother told Fox31 Denver.

Mijangos had previously been charged with multiple domestic violence-related offenses in 2019, including strangulation, court documents show, Fox31 reports.

But Cigarroa dropped the charges and stayed with Mijangos, her brother told Fox31.

Her brother hopes that Cigarroa's death will turn into a "movement for other women stuck in domestic violence situations," he said Fox 31 Denver reports.

"Let this be a lesson in any abusive relationship," her brother told the outlet.

"They aren't safe with these toxic guys that can hurt them."

Mijangos has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

He remains held in the local jail until he is scheduled to appear in court.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867.)