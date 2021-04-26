Two other suspects in the killing of Jaslyn Adams have been identified, but they remain at large

Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl in Front of Her Dad at McDonald's Drive-Thru

An arrest has been made in connection with the slaying of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was killed by gunfire as she sat in her dad's car at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago.

PEOPLE confirms that Marion Lewis, 18, is being held without bond after being charged with murder and 18 other criminal counts, including attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chicago Police allege Lewis was behind the wheel of the silver Audi that pulled up behind Jaslyn's father's Infiniti on April 18, moments before two shooters emerged and opened fire on the car.

Jaslyn was shot multiples times, as was her 29-year-old father, Jontae Adams.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Jaslyn still clinging to life. She was placed in a patrol car and rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the two alleged gunman have been identified, but remain at large.

NBC Chicago reports 28 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Jaslyn's father is expected to recover from the shooting that killed his little girl, who was affectionately known in their family as "Pinky."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the girl's funeral expenses.

Lewis was arrested Thursday while allegedly attempting to steal a relative's car after crashing his own in an attempt to evade pursuing police.

Lewis was shot several times by a police officer during the alleged attempted carjacking. It is expected he will survive the shooting.

Lewis has yet to enter pleas to any of the charges he faces, which include six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and single counts of vehicular hijacking and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.