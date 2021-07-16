Jasayde Holder was shot while at her grandmother's house on July 4

3 Charged After Drive-By Killing of Girl, 10, Whose Family Is Now Combatting Gun Violence

Three people have been charged in connection with fatal shooting of a 10-year-old New Jersey girl.

Jasayde Holder was visiting her grandmother when she was shot in a drive-by shooting on July 4th. The 10-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

On Thursday, the Vineland Police Department announced that three men had been charged in connection with her death. The suspects have been identified as William Harris, 28, Xavier Bogan, 20, and 28-year-old Karonjah Witt.

Harris has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree aggravated manslaughter while Bogan and Witt have both been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. All three were taken into custody on Wednesday.

Jasayde had just completed the fourth grade at Dane Barse School. Her family described her as a creative child who loved music and riding her bike.

"Jasayde warmed the hearts of those she loved with her pure soul and smile. She always maintained her own style and was truly a unique young girl," her online obituary reads.

When she wasn't gardening with her grandmother or making gourmet meals for her family, Jasayde could be found sitting on the swing her grandfather built.