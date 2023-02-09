'Catching a Monster': New ID Docuseries Chronicles Rise and Fall of Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle

Jared Fogle was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor

By Christine Pelisek
Published on February 9, 2023 12:20 PM
Subway Spokesman Appeal, Indianapolis, USA
Jared Fogle. Photo: Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jared Fogle was a college student struggling with obesity when he started eating Subway sandwiches.

He ultimately lost 245 lbs. and became a popular spokesperson for Subway, attributing his weight loss to eating the chain's sandwiches and incorporating walking into his daily routine.

"I was reborn in every sense of the word," he said in a 1999 interview with the campus newspaper at Indiana University. "Subway helped save my life and start over. I can't ever repay that."

But that friendly public image was shattered in 2015 — and Fogle's stunning downfall is the subject of a new three-part documentary, Jared from Subway: Catching A Monster, premiering on ID on Monday, March 6. (The trailer for the docuseries, obtained exclusively by PEOPLE, is shown below.)

Fogle's disturbing secret life became public after federal authorities raided his home and removed electronics, and then arrested the director of his charitable foundation, Russell Taylor.

Inside Taylor's home authorities discovered a cache of more than 400 sexually explicit photos and videos that he produced. He shared some of those videos, as well commercially-made child porn he downloaded from the Internet, with Fogle.

Following the FBI investigation, Fogle, a father of two, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor. Taylor was sentenced to 27 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Image
Jared Fogle. Ivan Chavez/AP

The series will feature insight from Florida journalist Rochelle Herman, who helped the FBI investigate Fogle. Taylor's stepdaughters, who were victims of Fogle and their stepfather, will also be interviewed.

"ID has always had a rich legacy of bringing incredible true-crime documentary series to the air. JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER is a powerful new entry to our ever-growing slate of premium limited event series," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming. "Jared masqueraded as a national hero while hiding a horrific side. We are so grateful to the women who, by courageously sharing their stories, are shining a light on this important issue that affects so many families across America."

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster premieres Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on ID and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

