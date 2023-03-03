'We Should Try to Get Some Child Porn Videos': Jared Fogle's Secret Recordings Revealed in New Documentary

Former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor

By
Published on March 3, 2023 03:16 PM
YE Subway Spokesman Raid, Indianapolis, USA
Jared Fogle. Photo: Michael Conroy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In secretly taped phone recordings, disgraced ex-Subway spokesman Jared Fogle was forthright in his desire to obtain and view videos of children being sexually abused, a new documentary reveals.

"We should try to get some child porn videos to watch together," Fogle, now 45, can be heard telling Rochelle Herman, a Florida journalist and radio host who helped with the FBI's investigation into the former sandwich chain spokesperson.

The pair first met in 2007 while he was on a media tour touting the lifestyle modifications he had made to lose weight.

The shocking rise and fall of Fogle, who shot to fame after losing 245 pounds by claiming to eat Subway sandwiches, is the subject of a new three-part documentary, Jared from Subway: Catching A Monster, premiering on ID on Monday, March 6. (The trailer for the docuseries, obtained exclusively by PEOPLE, is shown below.)

The documentary contains a series of covertly obtained audio clips of sexually graphic conversations between Fogle and Herman.

Over the years, Herman said she "gave the appearance" that she was "someone he could confide in."

"They just have such nice, pure bodies," Fogle explained when Herman questioned him about his sexual attraction to children, according to the documentary.

For 15 years, Fogle duped the public and projected a seemingly likable, down-to-earth image as the Subway pitchman, until his disturbing activities as a child predator surfaced and his double life was uncovered.

Authorities said Fogle victimized 14 underage individuals, in 2015, Fogle, a father of two, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor following a lengthy FBI investigation, which included a highly publicized raid on his Indianapolis home.

Fogle was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison.

The director of his charity, Russell Taylor, is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence on child pornography charges, after authorities discovered hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos depicting children that he produced, downloaded, and shared with Fogle.

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster premieres Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on ID and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

