Jared Fogle Boasted About Sexually Abusing Minors in Thailand: 'We Can Get Whatever Age We Want'

Father of two Jared Fogle skyrocketed to fame in the early 2000s, after touting a Subway sandwich diet as the reason behind his extreme weight loss

By
Published on March 6, 2023 02:02 PM
JARED FOGLE'S ARREST
Photo: Michael Conroy/AP

A new documentary revealing Jared Fogle's downfall from beloved Subway pitchman to convicted sex offender reveals his behaviors as a child predator extended far beyond the U.S.

"We can get whatever age we want," Fogle, 45, can be heard saying in a phone conversation covertly recorded by Rochelle Herman, a Florida journalist and radio host who helped with the FBI's investigation into the former sandwich chain spokesperson.

"It's just crazy; it's just easy over there — different ages," Fogle bragged of his travels to Thailand. "I mean, you just sort of choose what you want, and there's a price for it, and off you go."

Fogle, a father of two, skyrocketed to fame in the early 2000s, after touting a Subway sandwich diet as the reason he dropped 245 pounds.

He is now the subject of a new three-part documentary, Jared from Subway: Catching A Monster, premiering on ID today, March 6. (The trailer for the docuseries, obtained exclusively by PEOPLE, is shown below.)

The documentary showcases a string of secretly obtained audio clips of sexually graphic conversations between Fogle and Herman, who first met while he was on a media tour speaking about the lifestyle modifications he made to lose weight, in 2007.

Throughout the years, Herman said she convinced Fogle that she was "someone he could confide in," which often led to disturbing and grossly explicit phone calls between the pair, during which he'd describe his double life as a pedophile.

"When Jared boasted about having sex with minors, it was beyond disturbing," Herman said. "'Monster' is too kind of a word."

Following a years-long FBI investigation and a highly publicized raid on his Indianapolis home, in 2015, Fogle pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor.

He is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence.

Similarly, the director of his charity, Russell Taylor, was sentenced to 27 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster premieres Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on ID and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

