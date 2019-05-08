Japanese Tourist Allegedly Lured Woman to Hawaii Hotel Room, Where Husband Raped, Assaulted Her

Image zoom Darrell Dorch, Nagisa Dorch Honolulu Police Department

A Japanese tourist and her husband are facing multiple charges after they allegedly lured a woman up to their Waikiki hotel room and sexually and physically assaulted her multiple times.

Nagisa Dorch, 35, and husband Darrell Dorch, 46, were staying at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort when they befriended the victim, a 26-year-old Japanese woman, on April 30, Hawaii News Now reports.

Though the victim reportedly declined an initial dinner invitation, she agreed to meet Nagisa by the hotel pool the next day.

There, Nagisa offered her alcoholic beverages, and invited her up to her hotel room in order to help her pick out a bathing suit, according to court documents obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Darrell allegedly entered the room where the women were looking at bathing suits and became intimate with his wife, causing the victim to become “uncomfortable” and prompting her to make an attempted exit.

She was stopped, however, by Darrell, who allegedly pulled her hair and punched her an estimated 10 times before sexually assaulting her, according to the Star-Advertiser.

The court documents reportedly say that Nagisa translated her husband’s sexual demands to the victim, and also kissed the woman as the hours-long assault stretched on.

Hawaii News Now reports that court documents say the victim was allegedly raped by Darrell at least four times.

Eventually, the couple’s son knocked on the door of the room, leading Nagisa to help the victim escape and report the attack to police, according to the Star-Advertiser.

The couple was arrested May 2, and online records show Nagisa was charged with first-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Darrell was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and attempted first-degree sexual assault.

Nagisa appeared in Honolulu District Court Monday, where she cried before the judge as her bail was set at $300,000, the Star-Advertiser reports.

Darrell was a no-show in court, as he was reportedly being “uncooperative.” His bail was set at $500,000.

Nagisa’s attorney Walter Robdy’s request to reduce her bail to $50,000 was reportedly denied.

“Mrs. Dorch has never been in trouble before,” he said in court.

According to the Associated Press, State Public Defender Jack Tonaki, whose office represented Darrell in court, declined to comment, noting it was too early to tell if his office would continue to represent him.