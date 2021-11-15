Authorities said additional charges are expected against Ahmeel Fowler

Man Arrested Days After Ill. Mom Was Found Strangled and 1-Year-Old Daughter's Body Was Discovered

A 26-year-old Illinois man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly strangling a young mother to death days before her toddler daughter was found dead in Indiana.

The arrest of Ahmeel Fowler was announced late Friday — a day after construction workers spotted the body of little Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs in an Indiana retention pond.

Fowler has been charged with murder in connection with the death of the girl's mother, Ja'nya Murphy, 21.

According to a statement from police in Wheeling, Fowler was identified early on in the investigation as a person of interest in Murphy's killing.

Fowler has not been charged in connection with Angel's death, but the statement notes additional charges are anticipated.

An autopsy was conducted on Angel's remains on Friday.

Murphy's body was found Nov. 9 in her Wheeling apartment.

Ahmeel Fowler

She was reported missing after failing to show up to work.

Police have previously said Murphy and Fowler had a previous relationship, but he is not Angel's father.

When police were unable to reach Murphy, a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School, they gained access to her home through the balcony and found her dead inside.

Angel was found at around noon on Thursday, in a pond close to Interstate 80 in Hammond, Ind.

Fowler was apprehended in Missouri, and is now back in Illinois.

He has not been arraigned on the murder charge yet.