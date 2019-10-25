Jane Fonda and Ted Danson Arrested Near Capitol in Climate Change Protest

For the third straight Friday, as promised, Jane Fonda was arrested near U.S. Capitol as part of an ongoing effort to raise consciousness about global climate change, PEOPLE confirms.

Along with Fonda, actor Ted Danson was also arrested, according to Ira Arlook of Fire Drill Fridays, an initiative to raise awareness about climate change in which Fonda is involved. A U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman tells PEOPLE 32 people in total were arrested and are charged with crowding. obstructing or incommoding.

Fonda has spoken about her mission and praised the proposed Green New Deal, an ambitious legislative undertaking to address climate change.

“This will be a huge, disruptive, super-ambitious undertaking. And yes, it’s going to cost a whole lot of money. But the cost of inaction is even huger.”

Fonda had announced her intentions to protest weeks ago, telling the Washington Post she recently moved to D.C. so she could be more active on the issue of climate change.

To the Post, she had said before her first arrest that she planned to protest this same way for the next 13 Fridays.

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [Netflix] series [Grace and Frankie] and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” she said.

“It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

The civil disobedience is designed to inspire lawmakers to take action to address what Fonda has described to WTOL as “an existential threat.”

WTOL quoted her as saying: “We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb. We don’t have very much time, and it’s really urgent.”

It was not immediately clear what charges she and Danson face after Friday’s arrest.

It was not immediately clear if Fonda or Danson have attorneys who can comment on the arrest.