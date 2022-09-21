Mystery Surrounds Death of 'Sweet Child,' 13, Who Vanished Over Weekend Before His Body Was Found in Woods

A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a park behind Georgia townhomes under mysterious circumstances, and now his family is searching for answers.

Jamiren Crosby was last seen alive over the weekend and his loved ones had been searching for him in Lithonia, Ga., ever since, WSB-TV reports.

"[There were] about 25 of us looking at the park, different parks, the high school," family member Brittanie Malone told the station.

A woman was walking her child home from school on Monday when she spotted a blue tarp and what looked like a body. Police responded to the scene and the Crosby family also came to the area, WSB-TV reports. Jamiren's body was reportedly found at that location.

"He didn't deserve that, what happened to him. He didn't," Malone told the station. "He's a sweet child."

Jamiren's mother, Chanell Crosby, told FOX 5 Atlanta that her son was a straight-A student in eighth grade. She told the outlet that he left home with friends around 2 a.m. on Saturday and that was the last time she saw him alive.

Before his body was found, Jamiren's family was allegedly told by people in the community that the teen was murdered, WSB-TV reports.

However, DeKalb County Police have not classified the death as a homicide and a cause of death has not been released at this time. Dekalb County police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.