Mystery Surrounds Death of 'Sweet Child,' 13, Who Vanished Over Weekend Before His Body Was Found in Woods

Jamiren Crosby was a straight-A student, his mother told FOX 5 Atlanta

By
Published on September 21, 2022 01:10 PM
Jamiren Crosby
Jamiren Crosby.

A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a park behind Georgia townhomes under mysterious circumstances, and now his family is searching for answers.

Jamiren Crosby was last seen alive over the weekend and his loved ones had been searching for him in Lithonia, Ga., ever since, WSB-TV reports.

"[There were] about 25 of us looking at the park, different parks, the high school," family member Brittanie Malone told the station.

A woman was walking her child home from school on Monday when she spotted a blue tarp and what looked like a body. Police responded to the scene and the Crosby family also came to the area, WSB-TV reports. Jamiren's body was reportedly found at that location.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"He didn't deserve that, what happened to him. He didn't," Malone told the station. "He's a sweet child."

Jamiren's mother, Chanell Crosby, told FOX 5 Atlanta that her son was a straight-A student in eighth grade. She told the outlet that he left home with friends around 2 a.m. on Saturday and that was the last time she saw him alive.

Before his body was found, Jamiren's family was allegedly told by people in the community that the teen was murdered, WSB-TV reports.

However, DeKalb County Police have not classified the death as a homicide and a cause of death has not been released at this time. Dekalb County police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Debbie Collier
'They Are Not Going to Let Me Go': Ga. Mom Sent Disturbing Message to Daughter. Then She Was Found Dead
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Taylor Rose Williams
Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
Allahnia Lenoir aka Fruity
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment with 2 Men
Troy Khoeler found dead
Unanswered Questions Surround the Death of 7-Year-Old Texas Boy Found Dead in Family's Washing Machine
Sarai Llanos Gomez
Teen Found Dead in Ga. Woods Came to U.S. for Better Life, But Was Killed After Refusing Sex Work: Family
Troy Khoeler found dead
7-Year-Old Reported Missing Found Dead in Washing Machine in Texas Home
Angeles Santos grandmother shot and killed
Ga. Woman Holding Her Newborn Grandson Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Husband, Who's Still at Large
Missing Oregon 13-year-old girl found dead under 'suspicious' circumstances
Teen Charged with Murdering Ore. Girl, 13, Who Could 'Brighten Up a Whole Room'
Marita Harrell
Georgia Pastor Allegedly Stabbed to Death, Set on Fire by Former Inmate She Was Mentoring
D’Mari Johnson
11-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Shot Outside Skating Rink, 13-Year-Old Is Suspect 
Tara Grinstead
Georgia Teacher and Former Beauty Queen Was Killed 17 Years Ago, Former Student at School Is on Trial
Kylie Mickens, Porscha Mickens
No Jail Time for Mom Who Pleaded Guilty to Murdering Daughter, 5, Who Weighed Just 7 lbs. at Death
Tara Grinstead
Suspect Acquitted of Murdering Tara Grinstead, Ga. Teacher and Former Beauty Queen Killed in 2005
Axel Turcios
Suspects Accused of Fatally Shooting 14-Year-Old Texas Boy Wanted His Shoes: Police