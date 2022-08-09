Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later

Tre James, 30, was arrested for first-degree murder and several counts of domestic violence in connection with the death of Jamie Yazzie

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on August 9, 2022 10:45 AM
JAMIE LYNETTE YAZZIE death. Credit FBI
Photo: FBI

A Federal grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Arizona man in connection with the death of Jamie Yazzie, a Navajo woman who went missing in the summer of 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated in a press release.

Tre James, who like the victim was also from Pinon, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and several acts of domestic violence. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Tuesday. It was unclear whether he obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

On June 30, 2019, Yazzie was last seen within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation, according to TV station 12News.

There were few details surrounding her disappearance until her body was found in November 2021. At the time, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez confirmed the remains were hers.

"Sadly, the family was recently informed that she had been located and was deceased," Nez stated in a Facebook post, the station reported. "We continue to pray for the family and friends of Jamie. With the recent development, we are hopeful that we are a step closer to proving closure for the family so they can continue to heal."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Last week, James was served with an eight-count indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. "Counts 1 and 2 allege James shot and killed" Yazzie, whose remains were found on the Hopi Indian Reservation.

The remaining counts "allege that James committed acts of domestic violence against three victims — between 2018 and 2021 — including suffocation, strangling, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon."

The U.S. Attorney's Office stated prosecutors are committed to addressing the "persistent violence endured by Native American families and communities in the state of Arizona, including by working with Tribal nations to address the important issues of missing or murdered indigenous persons and acts of domestic violence."

Of the approximately 90,000 active missing persons cases in the FBI's National Crime Information Center database, approximately 1,500 are American Indian and Alaska Native people. But the count could be far higher based on tracking by the Sovereign Bodies Institute, a nonprofit research group.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito's Mother Makes $100,000 Donation to Combat Domestic Violence
Gabby Petito
Family of Gabby Petito Will File $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab Police After Recorded Encounter
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's Mom Calls Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession 'Ridiculous': 'Wanted to Look Like the Good Guy'
Tasheka Young, “Tysheeks”
Pregnant Fla. Mom Who Used to Be Radio Personality Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect
George Dodson, 23, is facing murder and arson charges, after police say he killed his 22-year-old wife and set their New London home ablaze with their 1-year-old infant inside
Navy Sailor Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Wife with Hammer, Setting Home on Fire to Kill Their Baby
Mike Shouhed
'Shahs of Sunset' 's Mike Shouhed Faces 14 Criminal Charges from Domestic Incident with Paulina Ben-Cohen
Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support
Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt
tops supermarket buffalo
Suspect in Buffalo Tops Supermarket Shooting Indicted on Federal Hate Crimes, as Store Reopens
Destini Smothers
N.Y. Mom Was Found Slain in Trunk 20 Months Ago. Her Common-Law Husband Was Just Charged in Florida
Carrie Szaksz and Diane Crowder
Ex-Cop Accused of Murdering Wife and Stepdaughter — and Family Says They Were Trying to Escape Abuse
Alexis Gabe
Calif. Woman Vanished in January, Police Just Found Handwritten Letters by Ex on Where Body Might Be
Mom Killed. Samantha Rementer. https://www.facebook.com/samantha.j.rementer
'You Are Killing My Mom': Pa. Mother's 2 Daughters Allegedly Witnessed Boyfriend Strangling Her
Liese Dodd
Pregnant Illinois Woman Set to Give Birth in July Was Allegedly Beheaded by Ex-Boyfriend
Police Officer Chatéri Alyse Payne
La. Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Girlfriend, a Newly Graduated Cop and Mother of His Young Child
Kimberly Ortiz Zayas and Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz best friends killed in Pennsylvania.
Penn. Dad Faces Triple-Murder Charge In Connection with Killings of Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend
Regan Noelle Gibbs
Slain Soccer Star's Husband Allegedly Claimed That God Told Him to Kill Her