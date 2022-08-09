Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later

A Federal grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Arizona man in connection with the death of Jamie Yazzie, a Navajo woman who went missing in the summer of 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated in a press release.

Tre James, who like the victim was also from Pinon, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and several acts of domestic violence. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Tuesday. It was unclear whether he obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

On June 30, 2019, Yazzie was last seen within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation, according to TV station 12News.

There were few details surrounding her disappearance until her body was found in November 2021. At the time, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez confirmed the remains were hers.

"Sadly, the family was recently informed that she had been located and was deceased," Nez stated in a Facebook post, the station reported. "We continue to pray for the family and friends of Jamie. With the recent development, we are hopeful that we are a step closer to proving closure for the family so they can continue to heal."

Last week, James was served with an eight-count indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. "Counts 1 and 2 allege James shot and killed" Yazzie, whose remains were found on the Hopi Indian Reservation.

The remaining counts "allege that James committed acts of domestic violence against three victims — between 2018 and 2021 — including suffocation, strangling, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon."

The U.S. Attorney's Office stated prosecutors are committed to addressing the "persistent violence endured by Native American families and communities in the state of Arizona, including by working with Tribal nations to address the important issues of missing or murdered indigenous persons and acts of domestic violence."

Of the approximately 90,000 active missing persons cases in the FBI's National Crime Information Center database, approximately 1,500 are American Indian and Alaska Native people. But the count could be far higher based on tracking by the Sovereign Bodies Institute, a nonprofit research group.

