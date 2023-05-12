Driver in Golf Cart Crash that Killed Bride Allegedly Drove with Blood Alcohol Level 3 Times Over Legal Limit

The April 28th Folly Beach, South Carolina incident left 34-year-old bride Samantha Miller dead and groom Aric Hutchinson in serious condition

Published on May 12, 2023 01:10 AM
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. Photo: Go Fund Me

A woman accused of killing a bride and injuring her groom in a crash in Folly Beach, South Carolina was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released a toxicology report for 25-year-old Jamie Kee Komoroski, who was allegedly behind the wheel when her car hit the golf cart of newlywed couple, Samantha Miller, 34, and Aric Hutchinson.

Miller, 34, was killed in the April 28 accident, while groom Hutchinson is in serious condition and "has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury," according to a GoFundMe page created by Aric's mother, Annette Hutchinson.

Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261 percent, explains WCSC, per SLED's report. The level is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Samantha Miller. GoFundMe

According to the outlet, in an updated report by the Folly Beach Police Department, Komoroski is reported to have been seen by multiple witnesses "dazed and confused." The report adds that when officers asked Komoroski what happened after the accident, she replied, "I was driving, and then all the sudden something hit me."

In a previously released affidavit, authorities also stated that Komoroski nearly fell down when police asked her to perform the sobriety test.

Online court records show Komoroski has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm.

According to FOX News, Komoroski hired attorneys Nathan S. Williams and Christopher S. Gramiccioni to defend her in court.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Williams and Gramiccioni said, "We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy, and that is where all facts will come to light."

Williams and Gramiccioni did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday night.

