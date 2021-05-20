Jamie Lee Curtis was moved to help the accused teen, purchasing an ad in the Dallas Morning News

Jamie Lee Curtis Fights for Teen Murder Suspect Who Says She Was Sex Trafficked: 'I Care About Her'

It started with a social media post.

Last year, Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis spotted a post on music mogul Jason Flom's Instagram about a teen girl accused of murder.

"I didn't know Jason Flom. I didn't know [attorney] Jason Moore," Curtis tells PEOPLE. "I called them and said, 'How can I help you?'"

It didn't take long for Curtis to decide she would purchase a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News and write an open letter about what she described as an injustice.

"How is it possible that a 16-year-old girl, a victim of sex trafficking and sexual violence who was an innocent bystander in a crime, could possibly be held accountable for that crime," she wrote in the ad. "That is the brutal truth happening to Zephi Trevino today."

On Aug. 3, 2019, authorities say, Zephi – along with Jesse Martinez, then 18, and Philip Baldenegro, 19 – had taken part in a robbery that left one man dead from a gunshot wound and another injured.

All three have now been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery, and have pleaded not guilty. Zephi has since been charged as an adult, though she was only 16 at the time of the shooting.

Zephi Trevino and her parents

There is no mistaking that Zephi, who turned 18 in February, was at the scene of the fatal shooting, but what remains in dispute is why she was there.

Her parents and her lawyer, civil rights attorney Justin Moore, say Zephi was being sex-trafficked by Baldenegro who was using her as bait to lure two men to the scene that day.

Baldenegro has allegedly confessed he was the one holding the gun when the shots went off, but authorities say Zephi was complicit in the crime.

Since Zephi's arrest, her case has gained national attention. Flom featured it on his popular podcast Wrongful Conviction last year, and celebrities like Curtis have spoken out on her behalf, insisting she is a victim of sex trafficking and not a killer.

After Flom posted about the case on his Instagram, Curtis reached out to him, he recalls. They discussed ways she could help and decided on the ad.

"She not only tweeted and posted [about the case] numerous times, but she also put it on the line by taking out a full-page ad," he tells PEOPLE. "I think that's setting a nice precedent for other people to follow."

Curtis, who typically advocates for children's health, says she was moved to take action when she saw Zephi's story.

"I don't know Zephi personally. I can't even call myself an acquaintance. I'm someone who cares about her," Curtis says. "I was very happy to lend my support to Zephi Trevino because it didn't make sense to me and it felt wrong from the beginning. And it continues to feel wrong."