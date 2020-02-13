Atlanta Prosecutor Is Reviewing Evidence in James Brown's 2006 Death

Image zoom James Brown Shutterstock

Prosecutors in Atlanta plan to take a look at evidence given to them by a woman who allegedly claims that the death of singer James Brown was caused by another person.

Fulton County District Attorney spokesman Chris Hopper says the DA’s office met with Jacque Hollander Wednesday about the death of the “Godfather of Soul,” who died at the age of 73 in Atlanta in 2006.

According to the Associated Press, Brown died of heart failure less than two days after being taken to the hospital for pneumonia.

“She gave us some information and some items that she had collected,” Hopper tells PEOPLE. “We took possession of the items, and we took the information that she gave us. We’re going to take a look at all of it. And then at a point down the road, we’ll make a determination on whether or not an actual investigation into his death is even necessary. But right now, simply, all it is is just taking a look at some items and information that an individual brought to us.”

Hopper says Hollander believes “somebody else caused [Brown’s] death.”

An assistant district attorney and an investigator have been assigned to take a look at the evidence over the next few months.

CNN published an investigative series last year about Brown’s death and cited numerous people, including Hollander, Brown’s son Daryl and his manager who wanted his cause of death investigated.

Hopper says there is nothing unusual about the request to have the district attorney’s office review evidence.

“This kind of thing happens regularly,” he says. “It’s not always James Brown whose involved so that’s why it’s just not appropriate to call it a death investigation, because that’s not what it is. We’re just literally looking at something that somebody brought to our office. It’s about doing your due diligence.”

More than 8,500 fans attended the “I Feel Good” singer’s funeral at James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia, in December of 2006.

During the four-hour ceremony, MC Hammer danced and Michael Jackson gave a speech.

Brown was wearing a black suit, red shirt and sequined shoes when he was laid to rest in a gold-plated coffin.

As the funeral wound to a close, Brown was awarded an honorary doctorate from Paine College, a historically black college in his hometown of Augusta. After the benediction, Brown’s family and friends got into black Lincoln town cars and headed off for another private remembrance for Brown.