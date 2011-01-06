Jaime Pressly's Mug Shot Released

The actress was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence

This is one time when Jaime Pressly was not ready for her close-up.

The actress, best known for the 2005-09 sitcom My Name is Earl, looks as though she had a bad night when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Wednesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the mug shot, Pressly looks dismayed, although her eyebrows are perfectly plucked and she appears fresh-faced.

Pressly, 33, was driving in Santa Monica at about 11 p.m. when she was pulled over by police after allegedly committing a traffic violation, according to TMZ.com, which first reported the arrest.