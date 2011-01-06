Jaime Pressly's Mug Shot Released
The actress was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence
This is one time when Jaime Pressly was not ready for her close-up.
The actress, best known for the 2005-09 sitcom My Name is Earl, looks as though she had a bad night when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Wednesday night.
In the mug shot, Pressly looks dismayed, although her eyebrows are perfectly plucked and she appears fresh-faced.
Pressly, 33, was driving in Santa Monica at about 11 p.m. when she was pulled over by police after allegedly committing a traffic violation, according to TMZ.com, which first reported the arrest.
After police performed a field sobriety test, Pressly was taken to a Santa Monica jail and later released on $15,000 bail.