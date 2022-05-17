Classmate Accused of Killing Teen Who Had 'Infectious Smile,' 'Heartbroken' Mom Says Victim Was Bullied

A Maryland teenager was taken into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a classmate who was found dead in January in a creek in Germantown.

Ta'Quawn Deon Henderson, 17, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in connection to the death of 17-year-old Jai'lyn Jones.

Police said the two teens were acquaintances and attended Northwest High School.

The school, in a statement, described Jones as having a "large personality, infectious smile, and amazing spirit," FOX5 reported.

The teen's mother, Alexis McDaniel, told the outlet in January that she was "heartbroken" over her son's death, adding that the teen was bullied.

Police said they have not yet determined a motive.

"There was a relationship between the two," Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said at a Monday press conference. "Outside of being fellow students, we believe they are known to each other in the community. We are still trying to learn more facts about what might have caused this event to occur."

Jones was found dead in a creek behind a house on Jan. 24, three days after he went missing. He had been stabbed several times, and had wounds to his head and his torso, said Jones.

Jones said DNA found on a pair of boots and a pair of jeans were linked to both Henderson and Jones.

Investigators also discovered that Jones told several people that he was going to meet "Tay" before he disappeared.

"This investigation is still very active," Jones said. "We are not done yet. We are still interested in speaking to anyone who has any further information"

Jones said other people may be involved.

Henderson turned himself in to authorities on Sunday after police obtained an arrest warrant charging him with the murder.