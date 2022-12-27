A Memphis, Tenn., mother of three has been missing since mid-November — and her family is desperate to bring her home.

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail, 33, was last seen with her boyfriend at a local grocery store on Nov. 12.

Though Vail never returned from the store, her car was found two days later with her belongings inside, including her cell phone, per multiple news reports.

Her family reported her missing on Nov. 13.

Family and friends have been organizing search parties since Vail's disappearance, digging through nearby woods and brush, but have not turned up solid leads about where she could be.

Jacqulin Vail's last public sighting. Memphis Police Dept

Vail's sister, Towanda Williams, told Action 5 News that Vail never goes more than 24 hours without speaking to her family. "This is very difficult because I have her kids and … I've got to be strong and look for [her] all at the same time, and not break down in front of them," Williams told the outlet.

"I can't be OK until she gets here. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do nothing," Vail's mother, Geraldine Vail, tearfully said during a Dec. 26 press conference.

The missing woman's boyfriend, identified as 34-year-old Ivory Hearnes in media reports and by relatives on Facebook, was arrested on unrelated drug charges during a Nov. 29 search of his home. Hearnes has not been charged in connection with Vail's case.

It was not immediately clear if Hearnes has entered a plea or retained an attorney in connection with those charges.

Vail is the mother of twin 10-year-old girls and an older son.

"I miss my mom and I love her, and something in my heart is telling me she's going to be back soon," one of Vail's twins, Jakayla Jones, said at a rally for the missing woman.

Vail is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 lbs. She was last seen with burgundy hair, wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering, and a gray-and-yellow striped beanie. Her sister said she regularly visits the Orange Mound and Midtown areas.

PEOPLE reached out to Memphis Police for a case update but did not immediately hear back.

Vail's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information on Vail's disappearance, please call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.