Hate Crime Charges Possible in Alleged Anti-Semitic Attack by NFL Heiress Jacqueline Kent Cooke

The alleged New Year’s Eve altercation that led to the arrest of socialite Jacqueline Kent Cooke, the daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke, is now being investigated as a hate crime, officials confirm to PEOPLE.

Cooke, 29, has been charged with second-degree assault following the alleged incident, which left a lawyer bloodied.

The alleged incident took place at a restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, when Cooke allegedly made an anti-Semitic remark in the coat check line, police told PEOPLE.

Andrew T. Miltenberg, a lawyer for alleged victim Matthew Haberkorn, told PEOPLE that Cooke allegedly said words to the effect of “Hurry up, Jew” to Haberkorn’s mother while he was using the restroom.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Cooke’s boyfriend also allegedly told Haberkorn’s daughters “Happy Bat Mitzvah,” according to Miltenberg.

Police said a physical confrontation ensued, with Cooke allegedly striking Haberkorn in the head with her glass clutch.

Police added that the man sustained a laceration to the head.

Miltenberg said Haberkorn, a 52-year-old lawyer from the San Francisco Bay Area, and his family’s holiday in New York was ruined due to the incident and that they were all upset by what took place.

Cooke was arrested on Wednesday and made her first court appearance Thursday.

It was at that hearing, a prosecution spokesman confirms, that Assistant District Attorney Jorge Deossa said, “The people are investigating this case as a possible hate crime.”

A police source tells PEOPLE Cooke has filed a counter-complaint against Haberkorn, claiming she broke a finger during the alleged altercation.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Rebecca Phipps, her public defender, could not be reached for comment.

Cooke was released on her own recognizance and is set to return to court Feb. 15.

An order of protection was also granted on Wednesday, barring Cooke from contacting Haberkorn.

It was unclear Friday if Cooke had entered a plea during Thursday’s court hearing.