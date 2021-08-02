Jacqueline Flores, 25, succumbed to her injuries on Friday night, three days after she was found inside of a parked vehicle with a bullet wound to the head

Calif. Mother Dies After Being Shot While in the Car with Her 6-Year-Old Daughter: 'She Didn't Deserve This'

A 25-year-old mother in California has tragically died after she was shot while sitting in a parked car with her daughter.

Jacqueline Flores succumbed to her injuries on Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

"Investigators do not believe that Flores was the intended target, and this senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity," police said in a statement on Sunday.

Flores was found suffering from a single bullet wound to the head on Tuesday night when officers responded to a call about a shooting victim near Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue.

The mom's 6-year-old daughter was sitting in the backseat of her car during the shooting, police previously said.

Though the child was not physically hurt, a bullet did enter through the vehicle's rear window near where the girl was seated, according to authorities.

On Thursday, police said that Flores was "fighting for her life and listed in grave condition" as they sought the public's help in the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Fresno Police Department tells PEOPLE on Monday that the investigation is ongoing.

Flores worked in the nearby garlic fields and was in the middle of taking courses at California State University Fresno when she was fatally shot, her cousin Odalis Tepec told local news station KGPE.

"To me, she was like a big sister. Every time I needed someone to talk to, she was always there," Tepec recalled. "It was hard to believe. It felt like it could have been a dream, like, we just had to wake up. But it wasn't."

Flores was also fiercely dedicated to her 6-year-old child, who Tepec said was the young mom's "main priority."

"She was always with her daughter," Tepec explained. "Jaqi wants the best for her ... and us, as family, we're going to make that happen. We're never going to leave her to the side."

In the wake of Flores' death, her family has set up a GoFundMe campaign. As of Monday, it has raised over $10,000.

"She didn't deserve this," Flores' family wrote in the fundraiser's description. "If you also know anything about what happen contact the police to help catch the person that did this."