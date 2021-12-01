Jacqueline Avant, Philanthropist and Wife of Music Exec Clarence Avant, Killed in Home Invasion Robbery

A well-known Los Angeles philanthropist and wife of a prominent music executive was killed Wednesday during an apparent home invasion robbery at her Beverly Hills home.

Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of Clarence Avant, was fatally shot during the attack, the Los Angeles Times, ABC and CBS report.

Citing an anonymous source, the Times reports that the suspects also shot at a security guard on the property.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Maytor Place around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where she died. (Police have not confirmed to PEOPLE that the victim was Avant, or that the home was that of the Avants.)

The suspects had left the scene by the time the police arrived. No arrests have been made.

Avant, a former model, was known for her philanthropic work. She served as president of Neighbors of Watts, which is connected to the non-profit South Central Community Child Care Center. She also served on the board of directors of the International Student Center at UCLA, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her husband, Clarence Avant, dubbed the Godfather of Black Music, is a renowned record executive and film producer who helped launch the careers of such musical greats as Bill Withers, Michael Jackson and Babyface, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May.

The couple's daughter, Nicole Avant, who produced a 2019 Netflix documentary about her father called The Black Godfather, is married to Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Various celebrities and prominent people have reacted to the tragedy.

Former president Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter, "Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years. She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed."

"Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant," Magic Johnson tweeted. "She was senselessly murdered last night in a home invasion. This is the saddest day in our lives."

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass wrote she was "heartbroken" by the news.

"Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most," Bass tweeted. The devastating events of last night along with recent reports of brazen crime in Los Angeles rupture the expectation of safety we have for our friends, families and fellow Angelenos."

Viola Davis wrote, "OMG!!! Where are we??!!! WHAT are we?!!"

The shooting comes as Los Angeles has been beset by a wave of robberies in which victims have been followed home and then robbed.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley was robbed during a home invasion at her Encino Hills home in October involving three male intruders.

The Los Angeles Police Department said "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."