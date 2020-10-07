Jacob Blake Released from Hospital 6 Weeks After He Was Shot Multiple Times by Wisconsin Police

Jacob Blake — the Black man who was shot by a police officer in front of three of his children in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August — is out of the hospital six weeks after the incident, according to his attorney.

The 29-year-old has been moved to "a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago," attorney Patrick Cafferty told CNN, adding that he cannot provide additional details at this time.

Blake was hospitalized on Aug. 23 after Rusten Sheskey, a white police officer at the Kenosha Police Department, shot him multiple times in the back while responding to what authorities said was a domestic disturbance.

Sheskey and two other officers at the scene of Blake's shooting, Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek, were placed on administrative leave.

Last month, Blake spoke about the pain he's experienced since the shooting, which left him paralyzed below the waist. In a video filmed from his hospital bed and shared by his legal counsel, Blake explained that “every 24 hours, it's pain."

"Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something that you need to move around and move forward in life, can be taken from you like this," he said. "I promise you, the type of s— that you will go through. I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach, you do not want to have to deal with this s— man."

"It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat," Blake continued. "Please, I'm telling you, change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man, because there’s so much time that has been wasted."

Blake also made his first court appearance since the shooting during a Zoom hearing in September, in which he pled not guilty to three prior charges from his hospital bed.

Blake's shooting was captured in bystander video that went viral, sparking numerous protests over police brutality and racial injustice. Two people were killed in a Kenosha demonstration on Aug. 25 and the suspect, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, was charged with homicide.

The protests followed earlier demonstrations after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

