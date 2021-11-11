Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs has been missing since Nov. 9

Ill. Girl, 1, Is Missing After Her Mom Was Found Slain, Person of Interest Being Questioned in Mo.

A 1-year-old Illinois girl is still missing after her mother was found murdered in their home.

Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs disappeared from the Wheeling home she shared with her 21-year-old mother Ja'nya Murphy on Nov. 9 and hasn't been seen since.

Police said they received a missing persons report around 10:22 pm on November 9 that Murphy was missing and hadn't shown up to work or been in touch with family members since the previous day.

When police were unable to reach Murphy, a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School, they gained access to her home through the balcony and found her dead inside.

"An ensuing check for well-being revealed Ms. Murphy had apparently been murdered and Angel to be missing," police said in a statement.

According to CBS 2 Chicago, police said Murphy was strangled and the child was taken in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plate FP139293.

Police have identified a person of interest in the case, who was found along with the Dodge Caravan on Nov. 10. Police say Murphy had a previous relationship with the person of interest and last saw the person on Nov. 8 — the day before she was found murdered.

The person of interest and the Dodge Grand Caravan was found in Missouri on Nov. 10 but "the location of Angel Dobbs remains unknown," police say.

The person of interest is being questioned by police, CBS 2 Chicago reports.

The Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory Notification for Angel.