NFL Star and Pro Gamer Will Square off in Madden Game to Benefit Jacksonville Shooting Victims

Professional gamer Shay Kivlen has been grieving since last Sunday, when his best friend Elijah Clayton was one of two people fatally shot during a Madden NFL 19 video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I go through multiple emotions a day. I’ll feel sad, and then I’ll be angry and then I’ll be confused,” says Kivlen, who left the tournament in a Chicago Pizza restaurant 20 minutes before the shooting. “When you see the news, you never think this would happen to you or your close friends.”

On Aug. 26, David Katz, 24, opened fire and killed two people — Clayton, 22, and Taylor Robertson, 28 — and wounded 11 others before turning the gun on himself. The suspect “clearly targeted other gamers,” according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

In an effort to help the victims’ families, Kivlen — known is Young Kiv in the Madden community — is challenging Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans to a live-streamed fundraising tournament on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Proceeds will benefit the Jacksonville Fallen Gamers Fund, benefiting the families of the victims.

Kivlen says he left the tournament to take a nap at his hotel, planning to return to watch the finals. At his hotel, he was relaxing and watching the live stream when he heard multiple gunshots on the feed.

Initially, he says, he didn’t realize he had just heard a gun being fired.

“You don’t think a shooting is happening at the Madden tournament,” he says. “It never came across my mind, at first.”

Elijah Clayton, Taylor Robertson

But then a feeling that something was wrong began to take over. He immediately began calling the contacts in his phone, searching for anyone who might be able to give him insight into what was happening.

He finally reached a friend who was hiding with 30 other people inside a bathroom.

“He was crying on the phone,” Kivlen says. His friend told him the shooter had asked attendants about Kivlen specifically. Concerned he might be a target, Kivlen called the police.

“A police officer stayed with me for about an hour and a half until the shooter was pronounced dead,” Kivlen says. “It still feels unreal.”

Cameron Kasky, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who became a gun violence prevention advocate following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school that killed 17 people, tells PEOPLE he can identify with Kivlen’s chilling experience. That’s one of the reasons Kasky is helping to spread the word about Monday’s fundraiser.

“No parent should have to worry about money when they’re burying their child who was killed playing a video game. It should have never happened,” he says.

On Thursday, Kasky and Kivlen will be attending Clayton’s funeral in Woodland Hills, California.

The former high school football player was known as “True” and “Trueboy” in the gaming community. In an article on the EA Sports page, Clayton described himself as “really easy to get along with” and as someone who was always “laughing and joking around.”

“I don’t want anyone to experience what I’m going through or what these families are going through,” Kivlen says. “It’s a feeling and an experience that no one should ever have to go through and anything we can do to prevent this, I’m all for.”

Proceeds from the Jacksonville Fallen Gamers Fund will benefit the families of the victims.