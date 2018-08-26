Shooter Dead After Opening Fire at Gaming Tournament in Jacksonville, Killing Multiple People

Four people are dead after a male gunman, who died at the scene, opened fire on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, multiple outlets report.

The number of fatalities was reported Sunday by CNN, WTKR and News4Jax.

In a live broadcast streamed on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Sheriff Mike Williams said there were “no outstanding suspects” aside from the one he confirmed died at the scene. Williams revealed that they would be releasing other details in the coming hours.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting — which unfolded at the GLHF Game Bar inside the Jacksonville Landing shopping and dining complex, during EA Sports’s Madden NFL 19 championship gaming series — saw “multiple fatalities” with “many transported” to hospitals.

“One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect,” another tweet from authorities read. “Searches are being conducted.”

A series of 12 gunshots was heard on the tournament’s Twitch live stream, where a voice could be heard saying, “Oh, f—, what’d he shoot me with?” and others screamed.

Memorial Hospital spokesman Pete Moberg told CNN that at least three patients transported there were in stable condition, while tournament participant Ryan Alemon told the outlet, according to The New York Times, that he observed “at least six bodies” of shooting victims “on the floor.”

The sheriff’s office urged individuals at Jacksonville Landing to call 911 if they were “hiding in locked areas” around the Landing.

“We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding,” they wrote. “SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.”

A post on GLHF Game Bar’s Facebook page read, “All GLHF staff are safe and accounted for. Please be patient during this difficult time. Thank you!

❤️”

Wrote one tournament participant, 19-year-old Drini Gjoka, on Twitter, “The tourney just got shot up. [I’m leaving] and never coming back.” He added in separate tweets, “I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb,” and “Worst day of my life.”

Jacksonville Landing Malik Brunson/Facebook

“Our player was shot in the thumb. We’re getting him medical attention and seeking further details,” compLexity founder and CEO Jason Lake tweeted of Gjoka. “We will update from the @compLexity Twitter as we learn more. Very upsetting. We need to do better by our players and fans.”

According to The New York Times, the Twitch video disappeared after a red laser dot could be seen on one of the players’ chests and the words “Oh my God” were commented over and over again.

“Is there a shooting?” the NYT reports that one viewer asked while another said, “That’s a gun.”

This is a developing story.